Biden Faces Fresh Calls to Withdraw as Democrats Fear Electoral Rout
The dam has mostly held on Capitol Hill for President Biden, but cracks continued to open as more donors and elected officials publicly called on President Biden to drop out.
Representative Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday that she would back President Biden, “whatever he decides.”
July 10, 2024
President Biden faced a fresh wave of pressure on Wednesday to end his campaign or rethink his decision to run for re-election, as Democrats from Hollywood to Capitol Hill aired grave concerns that he would lose to former President Donald J. Trump in November and drag his party’s chance of controlling Congress down with him.
Representative Nancy Pelosi of California, the former House speaker and a longtime Biden ally, gave the strongest public signal yet that Democrats were still divided on Mr. Biden’s candidacy, saying that “time is running short” for him to make a decision.
Speaking on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Ms. Pelosi, 84, said that she would back Mr. Biden, “whatever he decides.”
Mr. Biden, 81, has said his mind is made up about continuing his campaign and called on Democrats to come together behind him. But lawmakers are still agonizing over his decision and hoping to at least keep alive a conversation about an alternative path, as many feared the president would lead their party to an electoral rout from which it could take years to recover.
Mr. Biden’s strategy to save his candidacy appears to be aimed at running out the clock. And every day he defies pressure to step aside makes the logistics of replacing him more difficult. On Wednesday, he appeared to have survived another day, as Capitol Hill remained mired in a state of uncertainty and division during what lawmakers had deemed to be a critical week for Mr. Biden’s campaign.
Intense focus was turning to Mr. Biden’s performance at a NATO news conference on Thursday, which Democrats said would be a critical — and perhaps final — test of the president’s ability to stay in the race.
The dam of support for Mr. Biden did not appear to be breaking yet, but a trickle of dissent continued to seep out. Hours after Ms. Pelosi’s comments, Representative Pat Ryan of New York, one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents, called on Mr. Biden to drop out “for the good of the country.” By late afternoon, Representative Earl Blumenauer of Oregon, a veteran progressive who is retiring, also said Mr. Biden should end his campaign. “This is not just about extending his presidency but protecting democracy,” he said in a statement. They were the eighth and ninth House Democrats to make public calls for the president to drop out.
And by evening, the first Democratic senator had joined the chorus. “We have asked President Biden to do so much for so many for so long,” Senator Peter Welch of Vermont wrote in an opinion essay in The Washington Post. “For the good of the country, I’m calling on President Biden to withdraw from the race.”
Some senators appeared to adopt Ms. Pelosi’s stance that there was still a decision that the president needed to make, even though he has been clear that his mind is made up. Senator Tim Kaine, Democrat of Virginia, appealed to Mr. Biden’s sense of decency in making a difficult choice, arguing that Mr. Biden would ultimately “do the patriotic thing for the country.”
Others were not waiting for him to do so. George Clooney, the actor and prominent Democratic donor who just last month hosted a $28 million fund-raiser in Hollywood for Mr. Biden, made a powerful plea to the president to end his candidacy, saying he had witnessed Mr. Biden’s decline up close in recent weeks.
“It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010,” Mr. Clooney said in a guest essay in The New York Times. “He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”
Mr. Clooney said that every “senator and congress member and governor who I’ve spoken with in private” agreed with him that Democrats would lose in November with Mr. Biden as their presidential candidate. “Most of our members of Congress are opting to wait and see if the dam breaks,” he said. “But the dam has broken.”
(Responding to Mr. Clooney’s piece, a person familiar with the planning of the event said the president had stayed at the fund-raiser for three hours while the actor left much earlier.)
As if to underscore the concerns among Democrats, the Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election forecaster, has moved Electoral College projections in six states in Mr. Trump’s direction. Arizona, Georgia and Nevada went from “tossup” to “lean Republican.” Minnesota, New Hampshire and the Second Congressional District in Nebraska went from “likely Democrat” to “lean Democrat.”
And Representative Elissa Slotkin, a Michigan Democrat who is running for an open Senate seat, told donors privately at a fund-raiser on Tuesday that her private polling showed Mr. Trump defeating Mr. Biden in her state. In New York, Antonio Delgado, a former House member who serves as lieutenant governor, called on Mr. Biden to step aside, even though the state’s governor, Kathy Hochul, has positioned herself as one of Mr. Biden’s biggest cheerleaders.
Almost two weeks after the disastrous debate performance that surfaced serious doubts about the president’s mental acuity and fitness to run, Mr. Biden has not yet participated in the kinds of high-profile, unscripted events that lawmakers said they wanted to see to help ease their concerns.
Mr. Biden was set to participate in a planned NATO news conference on Thursday and an interview with the NBC News anchor Lester Holt the following Monday.
The Senior White House advisers Steve Ricchetti and Mike Donilon, as well as the chairwoman of Mr. Biden’s campaign, Jen O’Malley Dillon, were also set to brief Democratic senators at a special caucus luncheon on Thursday. There, they were set to face frustrated Democrats who have complained privately and publicly that the White House has not done enough to reassure them, as well as voters, that Mr. Biden has a path to victory.
Their presence on Capitol Hill may only raise more questions about why Mr. Biden, who served for more than three decades in the Senate, has not appeared in person to address and rally his former colleagues in what was once his comfort zone. On Wednesday, Mr. Biden spent the day in meetings with union leaders and foreign dignitaries in Washington for a NATO summit, including Keir Starmer, the newly elected British prime minister, while lawmakers were left to wonder aloud about whether the president could run and win.
Senator Richard Blumenthal, Democrat of Connecticut, told reporters, “I am deeply concerned about Joe Biden winning this November.” He said the party had to “reach a conclusion as soon as possible” about his candidacy but reiterated that he supported Mr. Biden as the party’s nominee.
But a group of Black Democrats and progressives continued to profess their complete commitment to Mr. Biden and declared the conversation about any change at the top of the ticket to be over. “The matter is closed,” Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York, said Tuesday night. “Biden is our nominee. He is in this race and I support him.”
But Ms. Pelosi’s comments appeared designed to give alarmed Democrats, who so far are mostly falling in line behind Mr. Biden, space to pivot in the coming days, given the deep divide inside the party about whether his candidacy is viable.
The former speaker, however, quickly moved to walk back any sense that she herself was suggesting that Mr. Biden leave the race.
“The president is great, and there are some misrepresentations of what I have said,” she said in a statement to The New York Times. “I never said he should reconsider his decision. The decision is the president’s. I don’t know what’s happened to The New York Times that they make up news. It isn’t true.”
Later in the day, she told ABC News that she thought Mr. Biden could win in November.
Senator Michael Bennet, Democrat of Colorado, said in an interview with CNN on Tuesday night that he did not think Mr. Biden could beat Mr. Trump — though he stopped short of publicly urging Mr. Biden to end his campaign. “I think we could lose the whole thing,” Mr. Bennet said, warning of a “landslide” in the presidential race and referring to both chambers of Congress.
He added, “The White House has done nothing since the debate to demonstrate they have a plan to win this election.”
Reporting was contributed by Catie Edmondson, Robert Jimison, Nicholas Fandos and Michael C. Bender.
