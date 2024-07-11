China Rebuts NATO Declaration as 'Defamatory, Provocative, Belligerent'
NATO's shift in rhetoric toward China driven by its own dilemma: experts
By GT staff reporters
Jul 11, 2024 10:53 PM
Activist Tighe Barry demonstrates outside the Library of Congress during a NATO dinner for foreign affairs ministers in Washington on July 10, 2024. Photo: VCG
China voiced strong opposition and lodged stern representations on Thursday with NATO after the Cold War mentality-driven bloc issued a direct warning to China for the first time regarding the so-called support to Russia in the Ukraine crisis, which, some experts said, is essentially another attempt to shift the blame and smear China.
The NATO Washington Summit Declaration exaggerates tensions in the Asia-Pacific region, which is filled with Cold War mentality and belligerent rhetoric, containing prejudiced, defamatory, and provocative content regarding China, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said during a press conference on Thursday.
NATO's so-called security comes at the expense of others' security, and much of the security anxiety NATO peddles is of its own making. The so-called success and strength NATO boasts of pose a significant threat to the world, the spokesperson said.
Establishing imaginary enemies to maintain existence and expand power is NATO's usual tactic. Its persistence in the erroneous positioning of China as a systemic challenge and smearing of China's domestic and foreign policies are exactly that, the spokesperson added.
The Chinese Mission to the EU also refuted NATO's claims on Thursday, emphasizing that China's position on Ukraine is open and above board, and it is known to all that China is not the architect of the Ukraine crisis. China aims to promote peace talks and seek political settlement, and this position is endorsed and commended by the broader global community.
After decades of viewing China as a distant threat, NATO on Wednesday accused Beijing of becoming "a decisive enabler of Russia's war against Ukraine," and demanded that it halt shipments of "weapons components" and other technology critical to the rebuilding of the Russian military, the New York Times reported.
The US media also called the statement "a major departure for NATO," which until 2019 never officially mentioned China as a concern, and then only in the blandest of language.
"I think the message sent from NATO from this summit is very strong and very clear, and we are clearly defining China's responsibility when it comes to enabling Russia's war," NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg was quoted as saying in a report by The Guardian. Stoltenberg also called the statement an important message.
"NATO's shift in rhetoric toward China is partly driven by the US and partly due to NATO's own difficulties as it is struggling with the Ukraine issue, and the more they struggle, the more they look for excuses," Lü Xiang, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Thursday.
From the beginning, the US and NATO's narrative was that Russia would fail quickly, and they have been talking about launching a counteroffensive, whose effects we have not seen, Lü said, noting that as the conflict drags on, "they need to find an excuse, and the ready-made excuse now is that China is supporting Russia, backing it from behind."
Baseless accusation
Besides NATO's accusation against China on the Ukraine crisis, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed at a public forum at the NATO summit that China is being "the major contributor to Russia's defense industrial base." The Chinese Foreign Ministry also voiced strong opposition, saying that the US has been spreading false information.
"Most countries have not participated in sanctions against Russia or cut off trade with it, so the US cannot blame China for its own actions. The US has passed large-scale aid bills for Ukraine while baselessly accusing China and Russia of normal economic and trade exchanges. This is blatant hypocrisy and double standards," Lin said.
The China-Russia cooperation is important as it acts as a balance force against the reckless actions of the US and the West, ensuring the world operates fairly and orderly, Cui Heng, a scholar from the Shanghai-based China National Institute for SCO International Exchange and Judicial Cooperation, told the Global Times on Thursday.
"The China-Russia cooperation is mainly in energy production chains and agricultural sectors, which is normal cooperation. The US-led West severed its cooperation with Russia while forcing others to do the same, which only demonstrates its arrogance, narrow-minded and self-centered mindset," the expert added.
Some experts also pointed out that NATO is essentially a military alliance that maintains its functionality and reinforces its existence through crises, conflicts, and even wars. The recent escalation in NATO's rhetoric toward China indicates that NATO is eager to achieve a globalized functional and institutional framework with global influence.
They are attempting to achieve NATO's globalization by hyping the so-called "China threat" and inciting challenges against China, Li Haidong, a professor at the China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times on Thursday.
The more they talk about China and the more aggressive their rhetoric, the more it indicates that NATO is using the China issue to showcase its role in the Asia-Pacific region and globally, Li noted.
"The hype and intensification of the China issue serve as a catalyst for NATO to accelerate and strengthen its presence, influence, and actions globally, especially in the Asia-Pacific region," the expert said.
Washington's strategic tool
Although the US President Joe Biden did not name China in his address at the NATO Summit, experts believe that the escalated rhetoric of the bloc toward China was pushed by Washington as NATO has been serving as a strategic tool for the US.
Such a NATO will inevitably be pushed by the US onto the track of the US-planned global strategic competition with China, therefore, the increase in NATO's current rhetoric and foreseeable actions against China is being orchestrated under the US' direction, Li noted.
"Also, by pulling NATO into the Asia-Pacific region to engage in geopolitical competition against China, the US is likely to adopt a strategy of 'gathering allies to confront opponents' or forcing parties to take side," the expert said.
NATO forges closer ties with Asia partners to counter China, some US media reports said, and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan was quoted as saying in a Fox News report that NATO allies and the Indo-Pacific partners will launch four new joint projects, which will be on Ukraine, artificial intelligence, disinformation and cybersecurity.
However, some experts said the likelihood of European military forces being projected into the Pacific remains quite low.
"Many European countries within NATO do not share the same view as the US. While NATO may issue strongly worded statements against China, truly pivoting to contain China is something NATO is neither capable of nor likely to achieve," a Beijing-based military expert who preferred not to be named told the Global Times on Thursday.
No comments:
Post a Comment