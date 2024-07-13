Egyptian Ministers Join 1st Flights to Djibouti, Mogadishu from Cairo
Ahram Online
Friday 12 Jul 2024
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs Badr Abdelatty embarked Friday on a two-leg tour operated by EgyptAir to Djibouti and Mogadishu, marking the first direct flights between Egypt and these two African nations.
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs Badr Abdelatty embarked Friday on a two-leg tour operated by EgyptAir to Djibouti and Mogadishu, marking the first direct flights between Egypt and these two African nations.
Abdelatty is accompanied by Minister of Civil Aviation Sameh ElHefny and other officials on the trips, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Abdelatty's first stop will be Djibouti, where he will hold a meeting with his Djiboutian counterpart, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf. He will then travel to the Somali capital Mogadishu to hold a meeting and a conference with his Somali counterpart, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi.
The meetings will discuss several priority topics, the statement noted.
The foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said that establishing this direct flight route between Egypt and both Djibouti and Somalia is part of strengthening the bonds between the three countries.
It also reflects the historical and deep relations between Egypt and both nations, he added.
No comments:
Post a Comment