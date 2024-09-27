Hezbollah Sources to Press TV: Nasrallah Safe Following Israeli Airstrikes
Friday, 27 September 2024 6:22 PM
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah leader
Hezbollah security sources have informed Press TV that Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the resistance movement, is in a secure location and has not been harmed by the recent Israeli airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut.
This statement follows rumors circulating on social media suggesting that Nasrallah was targeted during the Israeli regime's large aerial assault on the Dahiya neighborhood of southern Beirut on Friday.
Reports also said Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council was safe, with Iran’s Tasnim news agency citing informed sources in Lebanon as saying that no Hezbollah commander was martyred in the Israeli terrorist attacks.
Six buildings were razed to the ground as a result of the Israeli aggression on the southern suburb of Beirut.
Lebanon’s Health Ministry says at least two people have been martyred and 76 others injured in the attack.
The Israeli army radio said that F-35 aircraft carried out the aggression using bunker-buster bombs.
Israeli media reports said the regime had informed the United States of the attack shortly before it was carried out.
Lebanese media said civil defense personnel were working to extinguish the fire that broke out in the area and evacuate the injured.
Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati reacted to the attack, saying the international community must deter the Israeli enemy and stop its tyranny and the war of extermination it is waging against Lebanon.
Mikati said the Israeli attack shows the regime’s lack of interest in international calls for a ceasefire.
