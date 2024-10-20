I Don't Feel Safe, Says Impeached Kenyan Deputy President Gachagua
Gachagua says there have been several attempts on his life and family
by Tabnacha Odeny
20 October 2024 - 14:35
In Summary
The impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that he is not safe as some people have been trying to kill him.
The embattled DP said some individuals have tried to poison his food and even monitored his communication during a tour of Kisumu two months ago.
Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at Karen Hospital
Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that he is not safe as some people have been trying to kill him.
The impeached DP was speaking outside Karen Hospital on Sunday after being discharged. Doctors have said that he will be under observation at home.
The embattled DP said some individuals have tried to poison his food and even monitored his communication during a tour of Kisumu two months ago.
"For the first time, let me say that on August 30, in Kisumu, undercover security entered my room in Kisumu and bugged it and one of them tried to poison my food, but we detected it and we were able to escape the scheme," Gachagua said.
"I was supposed to be killed by poisoning, and in September in Nyeri, another team came and tried to poison some food meant for me and the Kikuyu Council of Elders."
Gachagua further said he had to send away some intelligence officers in his office because he didn't feel safe.
"I did report this matter to the NIS and asked the officers assigned to my office to leave because I felt I was not safe. After the two assassination attempts failed, it is when this impeachment motion was hatched,” Gachagua said.
Earlier in the day, Gachagua wished the country well as it marks its 61st Mashujaa Day celebrations.
In a statement, Gachagua, who has skipped the event despite reports saying he would attend, also prayed for God’s blessings upon the country.
“Happy Mashujaa Day, dear Kenyans. God Bless our nation,” he said on X.
The celebrations are being held in Kwale County.
This comes a few days after he was impeached by the National Assembly and impeachment upheld by the Senate.
Senators voted to uphold at least five charges against Gachagua.
The motion of impeachment was tabled by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse in the National Assembly last week.
A total of 281 MPs voted in favour of the ouster motion against 44 who voted to save his young political career from sudden death.
