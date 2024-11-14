Caracas Rally Denounces Israeli Genocide in Gaza, Lebanon
By Al Mayadeen English
Protesters presented Venezuelan parliament members with a document to be submitted to international bodies, demanding an immediate halt to the genocide in Palestine and Lebanon.
Organized by the Solidarity Platform for the Palestinian Cause, a pro-Palestine and Lebanon rally took place Thursday in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, beginning outside the Venezuelan Ministry of Information and proceeding to Bolivar Square.
Protesters presented Venezuelan parliament members with a document to be submitted to international bodies, demanding an immediate halt to the genocide in Palestine and Lebanon, as well as protection for journalists facing targeted assassinations carried out deliberately by "Israel".
Meanwhile, Venezuelan parliament member Francisco Quevedo said a group of parliament members and Caracas city council members gathered to receive this rally, in which participants expressed their condemnation of "the genocide and fascist, Zionist violence" committed against the Palestinian and Arab people by "Israel" and the United States, which he accused of supporting "hatred and violence."
In mid-October, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is committing genocide against Palestine and Lebanon.
Maduro described Netanyahu as "the monster created by the European Union and the US Empire," asserting that even Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler did not dare to do what the Israeli Prime Minister is currently doing.
He pointed out that what is happening in the Middle East today "is not a conflict, but a colonial project by the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe aimed at controlling the region,"
Since October 7, 2023, "Israel" has waged a genocide war against Gaza’s residents, killing more than 43,000 Palestinians and injuring over 100,000 others, while in Lebanon, the occupation forces have killed more than 3,300 people and wounded more than 14,000.
In an attempt to conceal its crimes and massacres, the Israeli occupation military has also deliberately targeted journalists, with more than 180 journalists killed in Gaza, and over six journalists, including five of our colleagues in Al Mayadeen, killed in Lebanon.
No comments:
Post a Comment