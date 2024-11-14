Ethiopia Summons Sudanese Envoy Over Nile Dam War Threat
November 14, 2024 (ADDIS ABABA) – Ethiopia summoned Sudan’s ambassador on Wednesday to protest comments by Sudan’s acting foreign minister suggesting possible war with Ethiopia if disagreements over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) are not resolved.
Acting Foreign Minister Ali Youssif said in a recent television interview that Sudan could side with Egypt if talks on the GERD fail and that the option of war remained open if an agreement ensuring the water rights of all three countries was not reached.
Ethiopia’s foreign ministry expressed “displeasure” with Youssif’s remarks to Ambassador Al-Zein Ibrahim, emphasizing its commitment to strong relations with Sudan.
Diplomatic sources told Sudan Tribune that Youssif himself is expected to visit Addis Ababa soon, possibly to clarify his statements. However, these sources also noted that Ibrahim has yet to present his credentials to the Ethiopian president formally.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Nebiat Getachew downplayed the incident at a press briefing on Thursday, calling the relationship with Sudan “developed and strategic” and dismissing the comments as social media hype.
Getachew reiterated Ethiopia’s commitment to resolving the GERD issue through dialogue and stressed that the dam poses no threat to downstream countries. He cited 13 years of “practical experience”, demonstrating that Sudan was not harmed during the dam’s filling.
He further emphasized the GERD’s potential for regional economic integration and reaffirmed Ethiopia’s rejection of foreign interference in Sudan’s internal conflict.
Getachew also confirmed that the Nile Basin Agreement has entered into force with South Sudan’s recent ratification, opening the door for donor-funded development projects.
In a separate announcement, Getachew pledged continued Ethiopian support for Somalia’s stability and the fight against al Shabaab militants.
