Sayyed al-Houthi: US Partner in Aggression, Appeals Fall on Deaf Ears
By Al Mayadeen English
14 Nov 2024 17:58
The leader of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, expresses regret over the lack of any serious Arab action to stop Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon.
The leader of Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, emphasized on Thursday that the Zionist project, pursued by the Americans and Israelis, represents an aggressive scheme against the region, threatening people's freedom, independence, lands, and rights.
In his speech marking Martyr's Day and addressing recent developments concerning the Israeli occupation's genocide in Gaza and aggression on Lebanon, as well as broader regional and international issues, Sayyed al-Houthi stated, "The Zionist project poses a threat to our nation, attempting to undermine its identity, religion, independence, freedom, territories, and wealth."
He warned, "Accepting American demands in our region amounts to submission and serving as a tool in their hands, which is sheer foolishness and absolute loss," adding that "the American goal is to subjugate our nations—officially and publicly—for the benefit of Israel, America’s exclusive partner."
Sayyed al-Houthi asked, "What benefit is there for our nations to devote their resources to the interests of enemies who despise them, deny their humanity, and oppose their right to independence?" He added that "some Arab regimes have entangled themselves in subordination, despite knowing that their people are targeted, and have opened their lands to American military bases."
In this context, he questioned, "What prevents a Muslim nation of two billion from supporting Palestine, the homeland of Arabs and Muslims, against a common enemy?" He responded, "Our nation isn’t held back by a lack of numbers or resources but by a lack of insight, which is why awakening the people is essential."
Sayyed al-Houthi explained that "the genocide against Gaza’s people is being carried out with American bunker-buster bombs, accompanied by starvation and forced displacement."
Outcomes of the Arab-Islamic Summit disappointing
On the Arab response to the aggression against Gaza, Sayyed al-Houthi said, "We regret the Arab failure to support Palestine and the absence of any serious actions—even minimal actions like cutting ties or expelling the Israeli ambassador."
He continued, "Instead, some Arab regimes have increased shipments to the occupation entity despite the horrific crimes committed against the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples," noting that "this failure is disgraceful and the outcomes of the Arab-Islamic summit were very disappointing during this period of extreme Palestinian suffering."
Sayyed al-Houthi observed that the recent summit’s results were unsurprising for our people, and the statement issued was mild, coming out merely as a "statement of requests."
He questioned, "Why appeal to the Americans to stop the aggression when they are a direct partner in it against the Palestinian and Lebanese people?"
Regarding initiatives from some Arab regimes, Sayyed al-Houthi noted that "these initiatives concede four-fifths of Palestine to the enemies, even without any return."
He also pointed out, "Issuing a statement is the most such summits can do, and from here, people must be aware of the imminent danger facing them all," expressing regret for "the lack of any measures to support the Palestinian people, whether through boycotts, humanitarian support, or even labeling the enemy as a terrorist."
The Ansar Allah leader condemned "the speeches given at the recent summit that criticized Yemen’s actions against the occupation entity and its allies."
Resistance stands firm
Sayyed al-Houthi praised the continued operations of the Palestinian Resistance, particularly the al-Qassam Brigades in northern Gaza, despite the siege and starvation campaign, stating that the ongoing operations reflect great resilience and deserve real support, not just statements.
He also noted that "Hamas’ steadfast commitment to principled political stances despite pressure and suffering is truly admirable."
Regarding Resistance operations in Lebanon, Sayyed al-Houthi highlighted the daily failures and losses suffered by the occupation in southern Lebanon due to Hezbollah’s resistance, which has intensified its operations, reaching Tel Aviv.
He asked, "How can some parties in Lebanon talk of 'neutrality' when an enemy is targeting and attacking the country?"
Our operations reach deep into occupation territory
Sayyed al-Houthi discussed Yemen’s support for Palestine and its Resistance, stating, "While the enemy was preparing to launch its largest aerial aggression against our country, we decided to open a support front for Gaza."
He announced that "this week, the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out military operations with 29 ballistic and cruise missiles and drones."
Sayyed al-Houthi added, "Our military operations this week targeted the depth and south of occupied Palestine, including Yafa, Askalan, Umm al-Rashrash, and an Israeli airbase in the al-Naqab Desert, as well as targets in the sea."
On the occasion of the Martyr’s Day anniversary, Sayyed al-Houthi highlighted how the Yemenis were willing to offer martyrs since day one.
"Our dear people, within the framework of the battle of the Promised Conquest and the Holy Jihad, [are ready to] present martyrs for the sake of God," he said, explaining that "from the first day of our Quranic journey, we have presented martyrs in all past stages which are mirrored through today's stance against Israeli and the US."
He asserted that the martyrs' sacrifices are part of the eternal struggle between the values of truth and justice, on one side, and Satan and its followers, on the other, with all their manifestations of darkness, evil, and crime.
In this context, he urged the concerned authorities to uphold their responsibilities toward the families of the martyrs at the highest levels. He also urged the public to always be aware of their responsibilities toward the families of the martyrs and to follow in the martyrs' footsteps in terms of giving and goodness.
