Family to Hold Final Rites for Minister Killed in Ghana Helicopter Crash
By News Ghana
August 12, 2025
Mr Murtala Mohammed
The family of Dr. Murtala Mohammed, former Environment Minister and Tamale Central MP, will perform his final funeral rites in Tamale on August 12.
Mohammed died alongside seven others in the August 6 military helicopter crash that shocked Ghana. He was buried in Accra two days prior.
Hundreds of mourners, including state ministers, have gathered at his Tamale family home as the nation prepares for Friday’s state funeral honoring all crash victims. Amid the grief, Parliament Speaker Alban Bagbin urged Ghanaians not to dismiss prophetic warnings from religious leaders during his condolence visit to a bereaved family.
“Listen to imams and pastors. Not all seek money,” Bagbin insisted. “I’ve faced threats and heeded prophecies—they shouldn’t be ignored.” He cautioned against speculation about the crash, stressing tragedies can strike anyone. “When investigations end, we’ll know the truth. Until then, learn from this instead of playing with invisibility.”
The Speaker called for gratitude despite the pain: “Thank God, for He knows best.” His comments come amid heated debates about a new government directive requiring prophets to share sensitive revelations with authorities first a policy the Christian Council is now seeking to clarify with the Presidency.
How should a nation mourn while navigating spiritual controversies? For now, Ghana’s focus remains on honoring its fallen leaders as unity and patience are tested.
