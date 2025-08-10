Postponing Upcoming National Convention Wouldn’t Have Been Possible - Ramaphosa
The National Dialogue has been marred by controversy after several organisations, including the Thabo Mbeki and Steve Biko foundations, withdrew from the initiative.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the National Women’s Day commemoration in Tzaneen, Limpopo on 9 August 2025. Picture: @GovernmentZA/X
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that postponing the upcoming national convention wouldn’t have been possible.
They pulled out after the president rejected their request to postpone the event to allow for thorough planning.
Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya confirmed that, despite the withdrawals, the convention would go ahead this Thursday.
"Invitations have gone out to organisations across the country and delegates are preparing themselves to attend the national convention. It is at the convention that the people of South Africa will take over and run with the National Dialogue process."
