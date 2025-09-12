Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on 1+1 Discussing the History and Contemporary Affairs of Ivory Coast
Hello everyone. Welcome to another edition of 1+1, your place for inconvenient truth telling and myth busting.
To watch this program in its entirety just click on the following link: (549) 1+1 E341 Youri & Abayomi Azikiwe of Pan-African Newswire on Ivory Coast's history & current affairs - YouTube
On the program we return to our all-things Africa edition, our journey across the continent and looking at the history and current affairs of each nation.
We now explore the West African country of Ivory Coast.
Who better to teach us about this country or any African country than our returning champion, the brilliant historian and journalist and anti-imperialist activist, Abayomi Azikiwe of Pan-African News Wire and also a frequent contributor to Black Agenda Report who will be our guide on this trip to Ivory Coast’s history and current affairs.
No comments:
Post a Comment