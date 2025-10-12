After the 2017 Blackout, Global Coalition Warns Cameroon Against Another Internet Shutdown
October 10, 2025
Ahead of the upcoming presidential election, members of the #KeepItOn Coalition urge the Republic of Cameroon to safeguard open and secure internet access during elections.
By Boris Esono Nwenfor
The coalition warned that any attempt to limit digital communications could erode public trust, hinder transparency
BUEA, Cameroon – A coalition of more than 345 organisations from 106 countries has called on President Paul Biya to ensure that the internet, social media, and all communication networks remain open, secure, and accessible before, during, and after Cameroon's October 12, 2025, presidential elections.
In an open letter released on October 8 and signed by forty organisations, the #KeepItOn coalition, a global movement advocating for ending internet shutdowns, urged the government to uphold the principles of transparency and free expression, emphasising that unrestricted internet access is essential to free and fair elections.
"Your government must adopt and prioritise measures to guarantee that the election process is inclusive, free, and fair by providing voters with unfettered access to information and avenues for free expression, both online and offline," the coalition wrote.
The coalition warned that any attempt to limit digital communications could erode public trust, hinder transparency, and violate basic human rights guaranteed under Cameroon’s constitution and international conventions such as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR).
Cameroon’s Troubled Internet History
Cameroon has a history of internet disruptions, including the 2017 blackout in the Northwest and Southwest regions — one of the longest shutdowns in Africa’s history. The internet was cut off for 94 days, reportedly to stifle dissent during the Anglophone crisis.
More recently, activists and users have reported network throttling and partial disruptions in conflict-hit regions, especially around politically sensitive periods. “Internet shutdowns violate fundamental rights such as freedom of expression, access to information, and peaceful assembly,” the statement reads. “They may also conceal human rights abuses and fuel misinformation.”
The #KeepItOn coalition urged the government to publicly assure citizens that the internet will remain open and secure nationwide
According to reports by AfroLeadership and Internews, the 2017 internet shutdown cost Cameroon’s economy over $1.5 million (USD), with small businesses, students, and healthcare services among the hardest hit. The coalition warned that similar disruptions during the elections could once again harm livelihoods and undermine confidence in the electoral process.
Legal and Policy Frameworks
Citing Resolution 580 (2024) of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, the #KeepItOn coalition reminded the government that member states are urged to refrain from implementing internet shutdowns before, during, or after elections. The United Nations has also stated that “blanket internet shutdowns” are violations of international human rights law.
The statement also called on telecom operators, including MTN Cameroon, Orange Cameroon, and Camtel, to uphold their human rights obligations under the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and ensure uninterrupted service during the polls.
“Telecommunications companies must provide high-quality, open, and secure access to the internet throughout the elections and beyond,” the coalition said, adding that companies should resist censorship and be transparent about any government requests that may impact connectivity.
The #KeepItOn coalition urged the government to: Publicly assure citizens that the internet will remain open and secure nationwide, particularly in the Northwest and Southwest regions; Order internet service providers to guarantee uninterrupted and high-quality access and inform the public about any disruptions and take immediate steps to resolve them.
Signatories to the petition include Access Now, Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Cameroon Association of English-Speaking Journalists, Paradigm Initiative, PEN America, and AfriTivistes, among others.
