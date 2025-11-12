Egyptian Foreign Minister Visits Sudan, Says Country Backs Comprehensive Settlement
11 November 2025
Head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council meeting visiting Egyptian Foreign Minister on Nov 11, 2025
November 11, 2025 (PORT SUDAN) – The President of the Sovereignty Council and Army Commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, held a meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel-Aty in Port Sudan, eastern Sudan, during which they discussed ways to support bilateral relations.
Abdel-Aty said in a press statement that “Egypt is in contact with all regional and international parties to enhance efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive settlement of the Sudanese crisis, in a way that preserves the capabilities of the Sudanese people and achieves their aspirations for security and stability.”
He noted that his country is actively engaged in efforts aimed at a ceasefire, whether bilaterally or in regional and international forums, foremost among them the Quad mechanism.
The Quad mechanism, comprising Egypt, the United States, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, aims to resolve the conflict in Sudan. On September 12, it proposed a roadmap based on securing humanitarian aid for three months, followed by a ceasefire and entry into a political process.
The Sudanese government presented its vision on the truce proposal, welcoming what it calls efforts to end the suffering of the Sudanese people, but stressed at the same time the continuation of general mobilization and mobilization to “defeat the Rapid Support Forces militarily.”
The Egyptian Foreign Minister stated, in a press release published by the Sovereignty Council, that he conveyed a message of support and solidarity from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.
He reported that the meeting with al-Burhan addressed bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them in the political, economic, and commercial fields, as well as the common destiny that unites the two countries, especially in the field of water security.
He pointed out that the two countries’ positions are identical regarding the issue of water security, considering it an existential issue for the peoples of both countries.
Abdel-Aty mentioned that he listened to a briefing from the President of the Sovereignty Council on the field conditions on the ground and the humanitarian situation, stressing his country’s support for Sudan and its national institutions, including the armed forces.
He stressed that his country’s principled position supports the unity and sovereignty of Sudan.
Egypt is considered one of the strongest supporters of the Sudanese government and the army in the conflict it has been waging against the Rapid Support Forces since April 15, 2023.
