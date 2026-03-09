Iran Parliament Hails Election of New Leader, Pledges Allegiance
Monday, 09 March 2026 6:45 AM
File photo of Majlis (the Iranian Parliament)'s interior
Members of Majlis (the Iranian Parliament) have issued a statement, pledging allegiance to Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei and regarding the new Leader as the most qualified figure capable of filling the capacity.
In a statement on Monday, the lawmakers described Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as the most suitable personality to continue the luminous path of the founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini and the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.
The statement followed the Assembly of Experts' appointment of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as the Islamic Republic's new Leader following the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei during renewed imposed aggression towards the Islamic Republic by the United States and the Israeli regime.
The new Leader, the parliamentarians added, would lead the nation with the same wisdom, firmness, faith in the people, and revolutionary spirit.
"We bow in reverence before the grandeur and splendor of the struggles of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution and extend our condolences over his martyrdom to the noble nation of Iran, the global Muslim nation, and all freedom-loving people around the world,” the statement read.
Lawmakers emphasized that, at this current decisive juncture in the history of the Islamic Revolution, they regarded Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei's appointment as the third Leader of the Islamic Revolution as a clear sign of the vitality and strength of the country's Islamic establishment, which represents religious democracy.
The establishment, they noted, consists of a structure in which the country’s highest authority emerges from the will of the people and, within the framework of the Constitution, is determined through the discernment and recognition of the Assembly of Experts, thereby ensuring the "continuation of the Revolution’s wise leadership.”
They vowed allegiance to the new Leader throughout the current state of affairs, "when the Islamic Republic is engaged in a struggle against arrogant foreign aggressors."
Such commitment, they added, was aimed at helping "the Islamic Republic of Iran continue its path of progress, independence, national dignity, and justice with even greater strength than before.”
The legislators called on the nation, elites, political and social forces, youth, academics, and seminary scholars to preserve unity and national solidarity, rally around the new leadership, and not allow the enemies to exploit this historical juncture to create division or weaken the national will.
They asserted certainty that, under the new Leader, the country would tread successfully through this "second step of the Revolution with greater momentum."
"The path toward the country’s progress, strengthening of national power, deepening of justice, and movement toward the realization of a modern Islamic civilization will be pursued with determination.”
Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei's appointment as the country's new Leader has similarly been received with uniform appreciation among Iran's defensive and political apparatuses with successive affirmations of allegiance.
