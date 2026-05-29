Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on 1+1 with Youri Smouter Discussing the History and Contemporary Affairs of the Republic of South Africa
Watch this interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, with Youri Smouter of 1+1, discussing the history and contemporary affairs of the Republic of South Africa.
To view this episode in its entirety just click on the following link:1+1 E391 Youri talks to Abayomi Azikiwe of Pan-African Newswire on South Africa's past & present - YouTube
The program recorded on May 29, 2026 examines the various stages of historical development from the rise of traditional cultures, societies, kingdoms and nation-states.
We then look at the onset of enslavement, colonialism and settler-colonialism.
The apex of white supremacist rule was represented by the apartheid system.
Nonetheless, the mass resistance, labor insurgencies and armed struggle attracted worldwide attention during the later decades of the 20th century.
The program places South Africa within a regional and international context.
We conclude by reviewing the democratic transition and the continuing contradictions inside the country.
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