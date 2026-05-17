Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured with Youri Smouter on 1+1 Discussing the History and Contemporary Affairs of the Kingdom of Lesotho
Watch this interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the history and contemporary affairs of the Kingdom of Lesotho in Southern Africa.
To watch this episode just click on the following link: 1+1 E388 Youri speaks to Abayomi Azikiwe of Pan-African Newswire on Lesotho's history Part 1 of 2
This is part of a series hosted by Youri Smouter of 1+1.
This program reviews the history of the Kingdom of Basutoland and its evolution over many centuries.
We look back on the rise of settler colonialism, the anti-colonial struggle and the impact of Lesotho on the overall liberation of the Southern Africa region.
No comments:
Post a Comment