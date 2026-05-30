As US-Canada Ties Sour Under Trump, More Americans Consider Moving to Canada: Report
Saturday, 30 May 2026 11:52 PM
File photo shows the headquarters of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), Canada's immigration agency, in Ottawa.
A growing number of Americans are seeking Canadian citizenship under recently expanded eligibility rules, according to data from Canada's immigration agency, amid strained relations between the US and Canada during President Donald Trump's administration.
Reuters published the report on Saturday, citing the figures, which suggested many Americans were interested in obtaining Canadian citizenship by descent following changes to Canadian law that have broadened access beyond first-generation descendants of Canadian citizens born abroad.
Data provided by Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) showed that approvals for proof of citizenship by descent have increased significantly since new rules took effect in December 2025.
The expanded framework allows more descendants of Canadians to claim citizenship than was previously permitted under first-generation restrictions.
According to the data, approvals under the newly established category totaled 1,140 in January, 1,255 in February, and 1,405 in March. By comparison, there were 275 additional approvals in December 2025, when the law entered into force.
The data also indicated that approximately 48 percent of the additional approvals through February originated from the United States.
Lawyers cite political uncertainty, practical considerations
Immigration lawyers said the high proportion of American applicants reflects the longstanding relationship between the neighboring countries, while also highlighting Canada's appeal as a place to live or study.
William Hunnewell, a 41-year-old Seattle resident whose great-grandfather settled in Saskatchewan before World War One and whose grandfather was born in Canada, said he applied for citizenship earlier this year and expects a response within nine months to a year.
"The biggest thing is it gives our family options," Hunnewell said.
"If my kid wants to study or live in Canada, she can just go — there's no visa, no deadlines," he said.
Nick Berning, a US-based immigration lawyer, said many applicants were primarily interested in preserving future opportunities.
"Current interest in Canadian citizenship is definitely influenced by US politics," Berning said. "They want to stay in the US, but if things become untenable, they want a way out."
Growing tensions between Washington and Ottawa
The report came amid heightened tensions between the United States and Canada.
Ties between the countries have become strained since Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian goods and discussed the possibility of annexing Canada as "the 51st state."
The report also noted that political divisions in the United States have deepened, with polls showing growing dissatisfaction with the Trump administration.
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