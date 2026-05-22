India, African Union Delay Summit Over Ebola Concerns
By Al Mayadeen English
21 May 2026 17:08
India and the AU postponed the Fourth India–Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi due to concerns surrounding the evolving Ebola situation in parts of Africa.
India and the African Union have postponed the Fourth India-Africa Forum Summit, which had been scheduled to take place in New Delhi later this month, citing concerns linked to the evolving Ebola situation in parts of Africa, India Today reported on Thursday.
The summit, known as IAFS IV, was originally expected to run from May 28 to 31 and bring together African leaders and senior officials for discussions on trade, development, health cooperation, and political coordination.
In a joint statement, the two sides said the Government of India and the African Union had remained in close contact while preparing for the gathering and had reviewed “the evolving health situation in parts of Africa.”
The statement stressed the importance of continued collaboration on public health preparedness and response efforts across the continent, including support for the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and national health bodies.
India lends a helping hand
India also expressed support for African-led efforts to address the outbreak situation, saying it remained ready to assist initiatives coordinated through Africa CDC “in line with the shared commitment to an Africa-led response.”
According to the statement, consultations took place between Indian authorities, the chairperson of the African Union, and the African Union Commission to assess whether the summit and related events could proceed while ensuring broad participation from African leaders and stakeholders.
“Following the consultations, both sides agreed that it would be advisable to convene the Fourth India–Africa Forum Summit at a later date,” the statement said.
New dates for the summit and accompanying meetings will be announced after further consultations, the two sides added.
India and the African Union also reaffirmed what they described as their longstanding partnership rooted in solidarity, mutual respect, South-South cooperation, and a shared commitment to peace, development, and prosperity.
Ebola summit disruption
The postponement comes as health authorities monitor a growing Ebola outbreak centered in northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, particularly in Ituri Province near the borders with Uganda and South Sudan. The outbreak involves the rare Bundibugyo strain of the virus, for which no approved vaccine currently exists.
The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a public health emergency earlier this month after cases spread across multiple areas in Congo and imported infections were reported in Uganda. Aid organizations and local responders have also warned of shortages in medical supplies and protective equipment amid ongoing instability in eastern Congo.
Several governments have since tightened health monitoring measures for travelers arriving from affected regions, raising concerns over large-scale international gatherings involving multiple African delegations.
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