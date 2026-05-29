Ukrainian Drones Entered Various Countries, with Reports Claiming 'Russian Attack' — Putin
The Russian president said the initial reaction was exactly the same as it is now in Romania
ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian drones have previously entered the airspace of various countries, and initial reports consistently claimed it was "a Russian attack," President Vladimir Putin said in response to a TASS question about the drone incident in Romania.
"We know that Ukrainian drones have flown into Finland, Poland, and several Baltic states. The initial reaction was exactly the same as it is now in Romania. 'Oh no, the Russians are coming, it’s a Russian attack!'" Putin recalled.
Ukrainian drone attack on car in Russia’s Belgorod Region kills two
An FPV-drone attacked a car in the locality of Oktyabrsky in the Belgorod municipality
BELGOROD, May 30. /TASS/. Two people were killed and two others were injured as Ukrainian troops launched a drone on a car in the locality of Oktyabrsky in the Belgorod Region, the bordering Russian region’s operational headquarters said in a post on Max.
"As a result of a targeted Ukrainian strike, two civilians were killed and two others were wounded. An FPV-drone attacked a car in the locality of Oktyabrsky in the Belgorod municipality. Two men died on the spot from their injuries," the post reads.
The car caught fire as the drone detonated, the operational headquarters specified. Two men suffered acoustic ear injures and fragmentation wounds in their necks.
Romania uses UAV incident for confrontation as part of NATO-EU playbook — Russian embassy
Romania openly follows the EU and NATO’s foreign policy course, the Russian embassy to Bucharest said
MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Romania exploited the incident with a falling drone in Galati to implement NATO and the EU’s foreign policy course toward confrontation with Russia, the Russian embassy to Bucharest told Izvestia.
"Romania openly follows the EU and NATO’s foreign policy course toward confrontation with Russia, and, judging from how things developed today [on Friday], it used the Galati incident as a pretext to implement a pre-arranged decision," the diplomatic mission said.
In an interview with TASS earlier, Russian Ambassador to Bucharest Vladimir Lipayev called the Romania drone incident a provocation by the Kiev regime which he said is doing everything it can to drag NATO into a war with Russia and district attention from what he described as a barbaric Ukrainian crime in Starobelsk, referring to the May 22 attack on a college there that killed 21 students.
On May 29, the Romanian Defense Ministry reported that a drone crashed onto the roof of an apartment building in Galati. Bucharest blamed the incident on Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in response to a TASS reporter’s question that the incident involving a UAV in Romania was most likely caused by a Ukrainian drone. He noted that that there have already been instances of Ukrainian drones crashing in European countries. According to the president, Russia is ready to conduct an impartial investigation if the wreckage of the drone that crashed in Romania is handed over to it. "Only then will we be able to assess what has happened," he concluded.
Ukrainian drone attack on car in Russia’s Belgorod Region kills two
An FPV-drone attacked a car in the locality of Oktyabrsky in the Belgorod municipality
BELGOROD, May 30. /TASS/. Two people were killed and two others were injured as Ukrainian troops launched a drone on a car in the locality of Oktyabrsky in the Belgorod Region, the bordering Russian region’s operational headquarters said in a post on Max.
"As a result of a targeted Ukrainian strike, two civilians were killed and two others were wounded. An FPV-drone attacked a car in the locality of Oktyabrsky in the Belgorod municipality. Two men died on the spot from their injuries," the post reads.
The car caught fire as the drone detonated, the operational headquarters specified. Two men suffered acoustic ear injures and fragmentation wounds in their necks.
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