Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on 1+1 with Youri Smouter, Discussing the History and Contemporary Affairs of the Republic of Namibia
Watch this interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, on the history and contemporary affairs of the Republic of Namibia.
To watch this episode in its entirety just click on the following URL: 1+1 E394 Youri speaks to Abayomi Azikiwe of Pan-African Newswire & Black Agenda Report on Namibia
The interview was conducted by Youri Smouter of 1+1. The discussion covers the early history of the country and the rise of several kingdoms.
During the late 19th century, German imperialists seized control of the territory and carried out a series of genocidal onslaughts against the indigenous people.
During WWI, the British based in neighboring South Africa took control. We look at the role of the Garvey Movement during the 1920s and the later rise of the South-West Africa People's Organization (SWAPO) during the 1960s-1980s.
The domestic, regional, continental and international character of the struggle led to independence in 1990.
The country has remained stable for the last 36 years. This episode was recorded on Fri. June 12, 2026.
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