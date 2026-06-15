Amid Regional Backlash, Somaliland to Open Embassy in al-Quds
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Agencies
14 Jun 2026 16:15
Somaliland’s president has arrived in occupied Palestine for talks with Israeli officials ahead of the planned opening of an embassy in al-Quds.
The regional president of the breakaway region of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, arrived in the occupied Palestinian territories on Sunday on an official visit to meet with Israeli officials.
"Today marks a historic milestone in our journey and the beginning of a new chapter in the relationship between Somaliland and Israel." Israeli President Isaac Herzog said.
This is the first visit of its kind by a Somaliland president and follows years of undisclosed contacts between the two sides.
The official opening of Somaliland’s embassy in occupied al-Quds is expected to take place on the second day of the visit.
'Flagrant violation' of international law
Nineteen Islamic countries condemned, in a joint statement, the region’s intention to open a "purported embassy" in occupied al-Quds, calling it a "flagrant violation" of international law and international legitimacy resolutions.
It is worth noting that "Israel" officially recognized the so-called "Republic of Somaliland" as an "independent and sovereign state" in December of last year, prompting widespread condemnation from Arab, African, and international actors.
The growing rapprochement has drawn sharp criticism across the Arab world and from the Somali government, which maintains that Somaliland is an integral part of its territory and asserts that 'Israel" is violating Somalia’s sovereignty and undermining regional stability.
Somali president says 'Israel' is exploiting Somaliland dispute
Earlier today, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud strongly criticized "Israel" for recognizing Somaliland as an "independent state", accusing the Israeli entity of exploiting the longstanding dispute between Mogadishu and the separatist government.
Speaking to local broadcaster Dawan TV, Mohamud described the move as one of the darkest moments in Somalia’s modern history.
“Tel Aviv is taking advantage of the long-standing dispute between Mogadishu and Hargeisa,” he said.
Somalia rejects force, backs dialogue
The Somali president explained that his government considered different approaches to dealing with Somaliland but chose dialogue and persuasion rather than military action.
Mohamud said the process has taken more than three decades, but argued that peaceful engagement remained the most suitable option under the circumstances.
He reaffirmed Somalia’s position that Somaliland remains an integral part of the country and stressed that any recognition of the region undermines Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial unity.
Somalia reiterates support for Palestine
Mohamud also noted that Somalia has never established diplomatic relations with "Israel", adding that he views the Israeli occupation as an aggressor against the Palestinian people.
The developments come months after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on December 26, 2025, that "Israel" would recognize Somaliland as an "independent state", 35 years after the separatist government declared independence from Somalia.
Netanyahu framed the decision as consistent with the “spirit” of the US-brokered normalization talks, which normalized relations between the Israeli occupation and several Arab states in 2020.
No comments:
Post a Comment