Ebola Facility for Americans in Kenya Triggers Protests, Legal Action
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: The New York Times
11 Jun 2026 09:38
Kenya faces unrest after plans for a US Ebola unit at Laikipia Air Base spark protests, court intervention, and diplomatic tensions.
Hundreds of Kenyans have taken to the streets in growing protests against a planned Ebola quarantine facility by the United States at Laikipia Air Base, escalating into a political and legal crisis that has drawn in Kenyan courts, government officials, and US military personnel.
The US government’s plan involves establishing a 50-bed Ebola quarantine unit in Kenya intended exclusively for American citizens exposed to the virus during an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The facility, according to US officials, is designed to isolate and treat patients outside the United States.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio had previously stated that Ebola patients would not be allowed to enter the United States, later softening the position. US officials then indicated that exposed American citizens would instead be transported to Kenya for monitoring and treatment.
Why was Kenya chosen for the quarantine facility?
US officials said the quarantine unit was to be set up at Laikipia Air Base in central Kenya, where US Africa Command has an operational presence. Around 300 US troops from Djibouti, Europe, and the United States have reportedly been involved in constructing the facility, including erecting medical tents and installing equipment.
A US official said the facility could eventually accommodate up to 250 patients, and coordination was underway to evacuate Americans from the Democratic Republic of the Congo whose exposure status remains uncertain.
Opposition has been particularly intense in Nanyuki, the nearest town to the air base, where hundreds of residents have marched in protest. Demonstrators argue that Kenya, which has never recorded an Ebola case, should not host a facility that excludes Kenyan patients while treating only US citizens.
The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union criticized the plan, saying it reflected a willingness to “trade national biosecurity and the lives of its citizens for foreign aid.”
Legal challenges rise amid protests
Security forces have used tear gas to disperse crowds during demonstrations, and at least three protesters have been killed, according to the Kenya Human Rights Commission. The protests have intensified political criticism of President William Ruto’s administration, with opponents accusing the government of prioritizing US interests over public safety.
Kenya’s High Court has temporarily suspended the opening of the facility following a legal challenge filed by the Katiba Institute, a civil society organization. The court also ordered the government to disclose the terms of its agreement with the United States and scheduled further hearings for June 23.
The institute said it may return to court seeking contempt orders if the suspension is violated, emphasizing that “Kenya has independent courts and they need to be respected.”
Despite the ruling, reports indicated continued construction activity at the base in recent days, with US Africa Command personnel still involved in setup operations.
US military involvement at Laikipia Air Base
A US official said that the Ebola unit project continued even after the court suspension, as Kenyan authorities had not instructed a halt to operations. Work was reportedly paused temporarily due to protests but had previously involved significant logistical support from US military personnel.
Dr. Mehmet Oz, a senior US health official, suggested that arrangements with Kenya could still be finalized, while American health experts criticized the decision not to repatriate patients to the United States, citing ethical obligations.
Political fallout hits Ruto government
Meanwhile, the Kenyan government has faced mounting criticism over transparency and accountability in the agreement with the United States. Opposition voices argue that the arrangement reflects weak negotiation and potential compromise of sovereignty.
Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga described the situation as a violation of Kenya’s Constitution, accusing Western governments of hypocrisy in promoting democratic values while disregarding domestic legal rulings.
However, a senior Kenyan Foreign Ministry official, Abraham Korir Sing’Oei, suggested that political actors were exploiting the situation ahead of upcoming elections, while acknowledging that communication around the agreement “could have been better.”
Debate over medical ethics and diplomatic tensions
The most contentious issue remains the exclusivity of the facility, as reports indicate it would serve only US citizens while excluding Kenyans. Although Kenyan officials have suggested local patients could also be treated, the US government has not publicly confirmed this.
Analysts have described the situation as a case of “clumsy diplomacy", warning that the arrangement risks undermining long-standing US-Kenya health cooperation.
The controversy unfolds against the backdrop of an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with health officials reporting hundreds of cases and rising fatalities, raising fears that the epidemic could become one of the most severe on record.
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