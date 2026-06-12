Ebola Outbreak, DRC and Region, Situation Report #6, June 11, 2026
Format Situation Report
11 Jun 2026
FAST FACTS
On May 15, the DRC officially declared an outbreak of Ebola virus disease (EVD).
As of June 10, 635 confirmed EVD cases and 127 confirmed EVD deaths had been reported in the DRC, with 19 confirmed cases and two confirmed deaths in Uganda.
In the DRC, the outbreak remains centered in Ituri province, but cases have also been confirmed in North Kivu and South Kivu.
In Uganda, reported cases remain linked to transmission originating in the DRC, including imported cases and secondary infections among contacts and healthcare workers.
In South Sudan, no EVD cases have been confirmed, but risk of an outbreak remains high.
OUR RESPONSE
Across the region, our teams are providing case management, infection prevention and control, screening and triage, risk communication and community engagement (RCCE), training and preparedness planning.
We are supporting 51 facilities in the screening, identification and treatment of EVD.
Our supported sites have conducted 8,278 EVD screenings and provided treatment to 59 patients.
We have so far trained 255 people on EVD case management, response and transmission prevention.
Our RCCE efforts have reached 27,357 people.
With the support of the US Department of State and other donors, International Medical Corps rapid-response teams are actively responding to the outbreak and engaging with ministries of health, key actors and response partners in 30 health zones across the DRC, Uganda and South Sudan. International Medical Corps, which is active in 51 health facilities across the region, has used a hub-and-spoke model since the outbreak was declared to provide case-management support at designated treatment and transit facilities, strengthen infection prevention and control in referring health facilities, conduct screening and triage, support RCCE in surrounding communities and train health workers on EVD response protocols. We are operating three Ebola Treatment Centers in the DRC, responding in Uganda through a local partner and helping the Ministry of Health in South Sudan (where we currently are the only implementing partner with active capacity for Ebola case management) prepare for a potential outbreak there.
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