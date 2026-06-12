FM Outlines Contours of Proposed MoU, Says Diplomacy’s Role is to Consolidate Battlefield Gains
Saturday, 13 June 2026 12:43 AM
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has outlined the structure of a potential memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States, while highlighting that diplomacy is intended to consolidate the gains achieved by the Islamic Republic on the battlefield.
In a televised interview on Friday, the top diplomat identified the Islamic Republic as the sole party to come out victorious in the face of the latest bout of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression against the country, saying the outcome reflected a "major strategic achievement."
"Iran has been the winner of this war, and the people of Iran are the true winners of this arena," he stated.
'Any understanding meant to seal battlefield victory'
Araghchi reminded that the victory came about, although, both the aggressors were equipped with advanced weapons, including nuclear capabilities, but were prevented by Iran from achieving their objectives.
"Naturally, after such a victory, it is necessary to consolidate it through an agreement or understanding."
Diplomatic efforts aimed at reinforcing the triumph, he added, were now in their final stages and were based on a 14-point memorandum of understanding that has been discussed in the media. He stressed that the document was still subject to change until final approval and that its details would be announced after completion.
Araghchi described the 14 provisions as interconnected, saying they formed a single package.
Two-phase negotiation framework
The foreign minister explained that multiple drafts of the memorandum had been reviewed within Iran’s decision-making institutions, including the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).
According to the official, the process is divided into two stages, namely realization of an initial memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States, and a second phase that is expected to feature negotiations leading to a potential final agreement.
He added that Iran’s frozen assets would be released upon signing of the memorandum of understanding, adding that the signing process might take place in a digital format in a day or two.
The second phase is expected to last around 60 days, Araghchi noted.
Nuclear issue, sanctions postponed to second phase
The foreign minister stated that sensitive topics, including the nuclear issue featuring uranium enrichment and highly-enriched uranium, have been postponed to the second stage.
He also stated that Iran’s position on the highly-enriched materials is that it should exclusively be diluted inside the Islamic Republic as the only viable option.
In the second phase, negotiations would also focus on removal of the US's illegal sanctions, the official added.
Lebanon, regional ceasefire framework
Araghchi noted that Lebanon has never been excluded from Iran’s strategic considerations. "We never forgot Lebanon in this war."
The official cited Iran's proactive manner of responding to the Israeli regime's violations of its ceasefire with Lebanon as "another strategic achievement."
The Iranian response, he added, showed that "it (Iran) is not joking, and that, if necessary, it is not only unafraid of war, but will also employ it wherever it is needed."
According to the official, a definitive conclusion of the war must feature the Israeli regime's withdrawal from the areas it has occupied in Lebanon.
Under the proposed framework, hostilities would end across all fronts, including Lebanon, and neither side would initiate war or use force, Araghchi went on.
Any potential agreement, therefore, features mutual respect for sovereignty, the foreign minister said, adding that such an agreement would, accordingly, bear witness to the first instance, where the United States would explicitly recognize and document respect for Iran’s sovereignty.
Removal of US blockade, reconstruction plan
The foreign minister said the first clause of the proposed agreement concerns the lifting of the illegal naval blockade imposed by the United States against the Islamic Republic.
The foreign minister said the potential agreement would additionally include an economic reconstruction plan to address war-related damages.
He said the plan would be discussed in detail after finalization, adding that it includes provisions related to compensation for damages, and would be designed to channel significant financial resources into Iran’s economy.
Timeline, extension, fallback mechanism
Araghchi said the second phase of negotiations is expected to last 60 days, but might be extended if both sides were satisfied with progress.
However, if sufficient progress was not achieved, the process would not lead to a final agreement, the official noted.
In that case, he said, the situation would return to its previous state before the memorandum.
'Iran wary of adversaries' non-commitment'
The official reminded the successive previous instances of the adversaries' non-commitment to former arrangements.
"We are not dealing with parties that are fully committed to their obligations. They take advantage of every opportunity to break their promises," he said.
"It is we who must close off the avenues for reneging on commitments, and we must have the capability, by relying on our own strength, not to allow such breaches of commitments to occur."
Araghchi noted that there were parties, who opposed realization of an agreement between Iran and the United States, identifying the Israeli regime as the most prominent enemy of such an agreement.
'New joint management framework for Strait of Hormuz in offing'
Araghchi said Iran and Oman were in the process of finalizing a joint legal and operational framework for managing transit through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
The mechanism is expected to be announced within 60 days, he noted, adding that Iran’s armed forces would continue to ensure security in the waterway.
Araghchi pointed to the American aggression that has been targeting the chokepoint, saying threats only delay negotiations and must stop. Iran has never yielded under pressure and remains fully prepared to respond to any aggression, he stated.
Diplomacy-battlefield correlation
The foreign minister, meanwhile, reminded that the Islamic Republic's diplomatic apparatus and armed forces worked in tandem to secure the nation's interests.
"There is no duality between them… They must be one and the same. These two move in the same direction, towards the same goal."
The official identified the lively public demonstrations that had taken place nationwide throughout the country's retaliatory operations in the face of the unprovoked aggression as well as the national media's informative campaigns in the face of the aggressors, as the other two dimensions of the nation's defensive strategy.
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