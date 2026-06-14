Hezbollah Ambushes Israeli Forces in Majdal Zoun, Kfar Tebnit
By Al Mayadeen English
The Lebanese Resistance announced successful ambushes against Israeli occupation forces in Majdal Zoun and Kfar Tebnit.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah announced on Saturday that its fighters confronted Israeli occupation forces attempting to infiltrate areas in southern Lebanon, targeting troop and vehicle concentrations with rocket barrages and attack drones in response to ongoing Israeli violations of the ceasefire.
In a series of statements, the Resistance said its fighters detected an Israeli force that had advanced into the southern town of Majdal Zoun in the Tyre district. Resistance fighters subsequently launched an ambush, engaging the force with light and medium weapons as well as rocket-propelled munitions for approximately two hours.
According to the Resistance, several accompanying Israeli military vehicles were destroyed and caught fire during the confrontation. Simultaneously, Resistance fighters targeted Israeli troop concentrations on the southern and southeastern outskirts of Majdal Zoun with three successive rocket barrages.
The clashes continued into the night, with residents sharing images showing plumes of smoke rising from what appeared to be Israeli military vehicles struck during attempts to advance into the town.
Resistance lures Israeli force into ambush in Kfar Tebnit
In a separate operation, the Resistance reported detecting an Israeli infantry unit attempting to infiltrate the southern town of Kfar Tebnit shortly after midnight under artillery, fire, and smoke cover along the Arnoun-Zaffata road.
The fighters said they drew the force into a pre-prepared kill zone, where explosive devices were detonated before direct engagements took place. The operation reportedly forced the Israeli unit to withdraw from the area.
The Resistance added that it carried out concentrated artillery strikes on the ambush zone and launched a rocket barrage against a gathering of Israeli military vehicles on the outskirts of Kfar Tebnit.
Escalation near Nabatieh and Tyre
The latest operations come as Israeli occupation forces have intensified attempts to establish positions on elevated terrain across southern Lebanon, particularly in areas surrounding Nabatieh and Tyre.
The escalation coincides with reports of accelerated diplomatic efforts surrounding a potential memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States, with discussions reportedly addressing the implementation of a ceasefire in Lebanon and the future status of occupying forces in the region.
The renewed Israeli military activity is being viewed by observers as an effort to alter facts on the ground after months of confrontations failed to secure lasting Israeli control over strategic areas in southern Lebanon.
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