Hezbollah Confronts Israeli Advance in Southern Lebanon
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Islamic Resistance in Lebanon Military Media
Al Mayadeen's correspondent reports that the Islamic resistance targeted Israeli military vehicles attempting to advance toward Kfar Tibnit in southern Lebanon, setting several vehicles ablaze.
The Islamic resistance confronted an attempted advance by Israeli occupation forces toward the southern Lebanese town of Kfar Tibnit, according to Al Mayadeen's correspondent.
The correspondent reported that resistance fighters targeted Israeli military vehicles attempting to move toward the town using guided missiles and previously prepared ambushes.
Several Israeli vehicles were reportedly hit during the engagement, with flames seen rising from some of the targeted vehicles on the outskirts of Kfar Tibnit.
Kfar Tibnit to remain impervious
The Islamic Resistance affirmed in a statement that the Kfar Tibnit–Ali al-Taher area will remain impervious to enemy incursions, and that its fighters will write Karbala-like epics in defense of their country and their people.
"Defending Lebanon and its people, and based on the legitimate right to resist occupation, liberate land, and respond to the Israeli enemy's violation of the ceasefire, and within the framework of the Ashura operations, the Islamic Resistance said its fighters monitored an Israeli force consisting of an armored unit and an infantry unit attempting to infiltrate toward the northern side of the Ali al-Taher hill," the statement said.
According to the statement, resistance fighters lured the force into a kill zone before engaging it with various weapons, targeting three Merkava tanks with guided missiles, destroying them and setting them ablaze.
Hezbollah confronts Israeli advances
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah released a detailed statement regarding confrontations along the Kfar Tebnit-Ali al-Taher axis in South Lebanon, after four days of failed Israeli attempts to advance toward the area via multiple axes under the cover of aerial surveillance, heavy artillery, and smoke screens.
The Operations Room stated that its fighters have consistently engaged all Israeli advance attempts by targeting troop movements and concentrations with rockets, drones, and FPVs, inflicting significant losses in personnel and equipment among Israeli officers, soldiers, and armored vehicles.
It added that, as a result of these engagements, Israeli occupation forces were compelled to withdraw and conduct nighttime helicopter evacuations under smoke cover and artillery fire to recover casualties.
According to the statement, on Wednesday, June 17, at 8:00 pm, following the detection of an Israeli infantry unit attempting to establish positions on the northeastern outskirts of Kfar Tebnit, Resistance fighters engaged the force using a swarm of drones and Ababil FPV drones, confirming casualties among its members, including killed and wounded. The operation was subsequently followed by rocket salvos and artillery fire directed at the same area.
No comments:
Post a Comment