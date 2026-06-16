International African American Museum in South Carolina to Furlough All Its Staff
Decision comes as the museum in Charleston says it faces a ‘shift in the political and funding environment’
Adria R Walker
Mon 15 Jun 2026 16.04 EDT
The International African American Museum (IAAM) in Charleston, South Carolina, announced on Wednesday that, beginning in July and lasting through 31 December, all of its staff will be furloughed. The 20-daylong furlough will be staggered over the months and impact all levels of staff, including the museum’s leadership. The museum will remain fully operational, museum officials said.
The decision comes as the museum faces “financial pressure”, the IAAM said in a statement.
“We are navigating a shift in the political and funding environment that has made financial operations uniquely more challenging for our institution. This action is being taken to reduce expenses and avoid layoffs while we refocus on sustainable revenue growth and fundraising efforts,” the statement reads.
“We know this affects our employees and their families in real ways. Keeping this team together and supporting them through difficult times is why we chose this path rather than deeper cuts.”
The IAAM opened on 27 June 2023 in Charleston after two decades of planning. The museum sits on Gadsden’s Wharf, along the Cooper River waterfront, where about 40% of Africans who were trafficked in the Middle Passage and enslaved in the United States first landed in the country.
Earlier this year, the museum surpassed half a million visitors since its opening almost three years ago.
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