Iran Held to Draw by New Zealand in World Cup Opener
Tuesday, 16 June 2026 4:21 AM
Iranian national team players celebrate after Ramin Rezaeian scores against New Zealand during their Group G match at the 2026 World Cup on June 16, 2026, at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, USA.
Iran's national football team began their 2026 World Cup campaign with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against New Zealand in their Group G opener on Tuesday.
The match, played at the Los Angeles Stadium, saw both sides share the spoils in a thrilling contest that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.
New Zealand shocked Iran early, taking the lead in the 7th minute through Elijah Just. Iran responded in the 32nd minute when Ramin Rezaeian fired home to level the score.
Just struck again for New Zealand in the 55th minute to restore the All Whites' lead, but Iran equalized once more in the 64th minute, with Mohammad Mohebbi finishing from a Rezaeian assist.
Iran also had a goal disallowed for offside during the contest.
FIFA named Ramin Rezaeian the Man of the Match, recognizing his pivotal role not only in scoring but also in setting up Mohebi's goal with a precise assist.
Mexican referee Cesar Ramos, a seasoned official with prior World Cup experience, took charge of the match, which was played in front of a staggering crowd of 70,108 spectators. Over 90 percent of the attendees were Iranian supporters, creating an electric atmosphere in the stands.
In the other Group G fixture, Egypt and Belgium played out a 1-1 draw, leaving all four teams level on points heading into the next round of matches.
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