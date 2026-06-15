Iran to Hold US to Account for Implementation of Agreement: Araghchi to Counterparts
Monday, 15 June 2026 9:56 AM
The image shows from left to right Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has discussed the agreement with the United States with his counterparts from Turkey, Iraq, Egypt, Japan, and Saudi Arabia, emphasizing US responsibility for implementing the deal.
Speaking in separate telephone calls on Monday morning with Hakan Fidan of Turkey, Fuad Hussein of Iraq, Badr Abdelatty of Egypt, Toshimitsu Motegi of Japan and Faisal bin Farhan of Saudi Arabia, Araghchi discussed the process and provisions of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding.
Referring to the responsibility of the United States in implementing the agreement, Araghchi emphasized the need for a complete halt to the destabilizing aggressions and the Israeli attacks against Lebanon.
The top diplomat also expressed gratitude for the positions and roles of Turkey, Iraq, and Egypt in supporting the establishment of a ceasefire, reducing tensions, and pursuing diplomatic efforts to achieve regional stability and security.
The foreign ministers of Iran, Turkey, Iraq, and Egypt also stressed the continuation of close consultations and cooperation regarding regional developments and the necessity of strengthening diplomatic efforts to maintain peace and stability.
In his conversation with the Japanese counterpart, Araghchi explained the most important provisions of the memorandum of understanding and expressed hope that its implementation would mark the beginning of a new chapter of economic cooperation and investment between the two countries.
Motegi welcomed the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, describing it as an important step toward resolving regional crises, and emphasized the necessity of its precise implementation.
Iran's top security body says MoU to end war on all fronts, lift US naval blockade
Talks toward a final agreement will be postponed until after the other side has implemented its commitments under the memorandum, the secretariat said.
Araghchi also briefed his Saudi counterpart on the provisions and latest developments regarding the Islamabad memorandum of understanding.
Araghchi also expressed gratitude for Saudi Arabia's role in the ongoing diplomatic process aimed at ending the US-Israeli aggression against Iran and strengthening regional stability and security. He further stressed the importance of continuing this process.
The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, following the announcement of a ceasefire on April 8 of this year, began negotiations to permanently end the war with Pakistan's mediation.
The text of the announced memorandum of understanding — based on Iran's 14-point proposal from the very beginning of the ceasefire — was reviewed multiple times over the past 60 days in the capitals of both countries. Tehran and Washington each, at various stages, applied and announced their perspectives on the text.
Despite all pressures, ceasefire violations, and repeated changes in Washington's position, the Islamic Republic of Iran insisted on its stance.
Following the signing of this memorandum, the two countries will place a series of intensive negotiations on their agenda over the next 60 days to reach a comprehensive agreement on disputed issues.
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