Iranian Armed Forces to Leave No attack Unanswered, FM Warns After Fresh US Aggression
Wednesday, 10 June 2026 12:03 AM
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned the United States that its most recent spate of attacks on southern Iranian areas "will not go unanswered."
The top Iranian diplomat made the remarks in a post on X early on Wednesday after the US struck multiple locations across the Hormozgan Province.
"Despite its defeats on the battlefield, the U.S. opted to test our determination," he wrote, warning that the Iranian armed forces "will leave no attack or threat unanswered."
"Leave our region if you want to be safe," he stated, adding that "the history of the Persian Gulf has many chapters on dire fates of intruding outsiders."
Earlier, the Islamic Republic's national broadcaster reported that several locations in the southern Iranian province had been hit by US projectiles.
It named the Qeshm Island and the Jask and Sirik Counties as the targets.
Right before the attacks, in a statement posted to social media, US Central Command had said it had begun strikes against Iran following the crash of a US Army Apache helicopter off the coast of Oman.
A day earlier, US President Donald Trump had acknowledged that one such helicopter had gone down near the Strait of Hormuz, confirming a report by The New York Times. Trump had vowed that the United States "must" respond, accusing Iran of downing it.
Iranian officials and military forces have denied any role in the incident, warning that any act of aggression against the country will certainly warrant reprisal.
Military source: Any enemy's new aggression on pretext of crashed chopper will be met with Iran's firm response. pic.twitter.com/hXgmu1UFW9
Prior to the American strikes too, Araghchi had cautioned, "Our Powerful Armed Forces are on constant alert for any violation of Iran's airspace, land or waters. Foreign forces in proximity to our territory are at constant risk on account of their own human errors, plain accidents, or potentially being caught in crossfire."
"To reduce risk, the best solution is for foreign forces to exit, as soon as possible, an environment which will never be hospitable to a hostile presence," he had stated.
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