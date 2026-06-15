Iran’s Army: Any Violation of MoU Will Be Met with Swift Response
Monday, 15 June 2026 9:40 PM
Iran’s army spokesperson General Mohammad Akrami-Nia
As Iran advances the implementation of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) reached with the United States, the Islamic Republic’s armed forces have reaffirmed their commitment to national security and regional deterrence, promising to maintain and even enhance their high level of readiness throughout the process.
Iran’s army spokesperson General Mohammad Akrami-Nia said on Monday evening that the country will “maintain the level of readiness of the armed forces more than ever before” as the agreement is put into effect.
“We will increase our defence capabilities during the agreement period,” the spokesperson said.
“If the enemy violates the agreement or memorandum of understanding, we will quickly and forcefully return the military situation in the region to the conditions before the agreement,” he added.
The spokesperson further emphasized that while Iran supports any understanding or agreement that protects the rights and interests of the Iranian people, the fulfillment of commitments by the other side requires continuous vigilance and power.
“We have full readiness; if the enemy breaches the provisions... we will swiftly and powerfully return the regional military situation to the pre-agreement conditions and make the enemy regret its action once again,” he noted, adding that repeated violations would result in even greater defeat, regret, and humiliation for the aggressors.
This came after the secretariat of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) early on Monday confirmed that Tehran and Washington have finalized the text of an MoU on ending the imposed war, bringing an immediate and permanent halt to US-Israeli hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon, and terminating the US naval blockade against Iran.
At least three Iranian oil tankers and two cargo ships carrying essential goods have successfully broken through the US naval blockade, Press TV has learned from highly informed sources.
The illegal US-Israeli aggression on Iran began on February 28. In response, the Iranian armed forces targeted sensitive and strategic American and Israeli targets throughout the region and restricted transit through the Strait of Hormuz.
On April 8, forty days into the war, an Islamabad-brokered ceasefire went into effect. However, the first round of Tehran-Washington negotiations failed to reach an agreement, with the latter imposing an inhumane “naval blockade” of Iran.
Meanwhile, both the United States and Israel violated the temporary truce, prompting Iran to launch retaliatory strikes and close the Strait of Hormuz to all vessels.
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