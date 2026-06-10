IRGC Strikes 18 US Military Targets in Two Missile Waves; Fifth Fleet in Bahrain Hit by Army Drones
Thursday, 11 June 2026 1:01 AM
File photo of Iranian missiles
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian Army have announced a series of coordinated retaliatory military operations targeting US military installations across the region, including assets in Bahrain.
The statements, issued in early Thursday, described the operations as a response to American aggression targeting various regions in southern Iran.
Two-wave operation targets 18 US military assets
The IRGC said its Aerospace Force and Navy conducted a retaliatory operation in two separate waves in reprisal for attacks on the Corps' coastal outposts and service units, law enforcement posts, and the Bandar Abbas airport area.
"Eighteen key targets belonging to the criminal US military" were struck and destroyed at the Ali al-Salem and Ahmad al-Jaber airbases in Kuwait, as well as the Sheikh Isa airbase in Bahrain.
Drone strikes against US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain
Separately, the Army's Public Relations Office reported a drone operation targeting the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.
"In response to a ceasefire violation and attacks on parts of southern Iran, the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army used various explosive-laden drones to strike the US Fifth Fleet," the office noted.
It added that communication antennas and radar systems associated with the fleet’s Patriot air defense system were targeted in the counterstrikes.
The Army said its forces remained fully prepared for further confrontation and would continue operations until the "punishment of the aggressor" was completed.
Meanwhile, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran's highest operational command unit, also issued a statement, attributing the halt brought about to the latest round of the aggression to "powerful and decisive response" by the armed forces.
Also on Thursday, US President Donald Trump said US bombing in Iran would stop shortly, claiming that senior Iranian officials had called to ask him to halt the latest attack.
The IRGC, however, categorically rejected the claim, calling it "a cover to escape war."
The headquarters further stated that the Iranian military response to US atrocities would continue, without specifying timing or scope.
The coordinated retaliation came after fresh explosions were reported across parts of Hormozgan and other southern regions of the Islamic Republic, as the US military confirmed launching a new wave of unprovoked assaults against the country.
In response to the latest aggression, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters has also ordered closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
"From this moment, due to insecurity in the region, the Strait of Hormuz is declared closed to the passage of all vessels, including oil tankers and commercial ships, and any traffic will be targeted," the command unit said in a statement.
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