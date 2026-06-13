‘Many Africans Supported Mexico’ — South Africa Captain Reacts to World Cup Defeat
Nigeria Vanguard
South Africa captain Ronwen Williams has voiced his disappointment over what he described as limited backing from fellow Africans following Bafana Bafana’s 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The loss to the co-hosts on Thursday night leaves South Africa facing an uphill task in Group A as they seek qualification for the knockout stages.
Reflecting on the result, Williams said he was surprised by the level of support Mexico appeared to receive from African football fans and urged greater continental unity during major international competitions.
“Africans have always supported other African countries in every World Cup tournament, but I can’t figure out why our own case is different,” Williams said. “Many Africans supported Mexico, not us, the South Africans. We almost shed tears, but it’s truly sad. As Africans, let’s stand for each other; let’s stand together.”
The goalkeeper’s comments have generated mixed reactions across social media platforms.
While some supporters agreed with Williams, arguing that African nations should rally behind one another on the world stage regardless of national rivalries, others pointed to longstanding tensions involving South Africa’s relationship with migrants from other African countries.
Several social media users from countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Zimbabwe argued that reports of xenophobic attacks against African migrants in South Africa over the years have undermined feelings of continental solidarity. Many referenced past incidents involving foreign nationals living in the country as influencing perceptions of South Africa among other Africans.
Some users openly admitted supporting Mexico during the match, saying those tensions played a role in their decision.
The debate has added an off-field dimension to South Africa’s World Cup campaign as Bafana Bafana look to recover from their opening defeat and revive their hopes of progressing from Group A.
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