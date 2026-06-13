'Nightmare from Start to Finish' for South Africa in Opener
Referee Wilton Sampaio, wearing a black shirt and black sweatband on his wrist, holds a red card with his right hand in front of Themba Zwane, who looks uncomprehendingly at the official while wearing a yellow South Africa shirt with green trim and a green number 11 on the chest. Both men are visible from waist up. A Mexico player in a green shirt is half obscured in the background, with a crowd visible out of focus in the distance.
South Africa's Themba Zwane was sent off for violent conduct in the 84th minute of their Group A opener against Mexico following a VAR review
By Rob Stevens
BBC Sport Africa
12 June 2026
South Africa's 2026 Fifa World Cup defeat by Mexico has been described as "a nightmare from start to finish" by former captain Dean Furman.
Bafana Bafana went 1-0 down in the ninth minute after Sphephelo Sithole was caught in possession on the edge of his penalty area, and the midfielder was then sent off in the second half, with forward Themba Zwane also seeing red in Mexico City as the co-hosts strolled to a comfortable 2-0 win in the opening game at the finals.
"South Africa were just miles off it," Furman told BBC Radio 5 Live.
"There's really not one player on that pitch in a yellow shirt who can hold their hand up and say they did themself justice.
"Mexico were in total control from minute one. They looked more assured, they were calm in possession.
"It was just turnover after turnover after turnover, and when you're playing against quality opposition you get punished."
Cameroon were the last team to see red twice in the opening match of a World Cup, when they faced holders Argentina in Italy in 1990.
Incredibly, the Indomitable Lions registered a famous 1-0 victory against Diego Maradona's side, a result which South Africa never threatened to match.
Skipper Ronwen Williams admitted it had been a "tough" afternoon in the Estadio Azteca, but was pleased with how his side "kept fighting".
"Obviously the opening game of the World Cup comes with so much emotion," the 34-year-old said.
"We knew they were going to have the atmosphere, the energy behind them and we didn't want to concede in the opening few stages.
"And then that's exactly what happened. That's a lesson that we need to take out of this.
"As difficult as it was with two guys [sent off], we didn't give up. It shows the mentality that we have and the character that we kept fighting."
South African fans watching back home in Johannesburg were less impressed.
Relebogile Lairi described it as a "very disappointing start" to the World Cup, adding that supporters "expected a lot more from the boys" who she thought suffered "stage fright".
Nicholas Makomene thought the approach was overly defensive and said there was "no need to park the bus".
Mixed views on red cards
South Africa coach Hugo Broos took issue with his side's second dismissal, which came after a video assistant referee review which prompted Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio to show Zwane a straight red.
The forward had tussled with Roberto Alvarado while trying to get past his opponent on the edge of the box, with the Mexican going to ground holding his head.
"The first red card, I don't think we have to say something about it but the second red card I think the Mexican player blocked my player," Broos said.
However, Furman felt that Zwane deserved to be sent off for violent conduct after swinging his arm into Alvarado's face.
"I know Themba well, I've played with him for years. I know it's incredibly soft but it's the modern game, you can't lash out," Furman said.
"It's going to be an interesting World Cup if that's what we're giving red cards for but that is the game today. You can't do that."
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