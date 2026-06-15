Somalian President Says 'Israel' is Exploiting Somaliland Dispute
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Agencies
14 Jun 2026 02:59
Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud says "Israel" is exploiting the dispute over Somaliland after recognizing the separatist government.
Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has strongly criticized "Israel" for recognizing Somaliland as an independent state, accusing the Israeli regime of exploiting the longstanding dispute between Mogadishu and the separatist government.
Speaking to local broadcaster Dawan TV, Mohamud described the move as one of the darkest moments in Somalia’s modern history.
“Tel Aviv is taking advantage of the long-standing dispute between Mogadishu and Hargeisa,” he said.
Somalia rejects force, backs dialogue
The Somali president explained that his government considered different approaches to dealing with Somaliland but chose dialogue and persuasion rather than military action.
Mohamud said the process has taken more than three decades, but argued that peaceful engagement remained the most suitable option under the circumstances.
He reaffirmed Somalia’s position that Somaliland remains an integral part of the country and stressed that any recognition of the region undermines Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial unity.
Somalia reiterates support for Palestine
Mohamud also noted that Somalia has never established diplomatic relations with "Israel", adding that he views the Israeli occupation as an aggressor against the Palestinian people.
His remarks come months after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on December 26, 2025, that "Israel" would recognize Somaliland as an "independent state", 35 years after the separtist government declared independence from Somalia. Netanyahu framed the decision as consistent with the “spirit” of the US-brokered normalization talks, which normalized relations between the Israeli occupation and several Arab states in 2020.
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