Source: Hormuz Strait Won’t Reopen Unless Israel Is Restrained in Lebanon
June 21, 2026 - 15:28
TEHRAN (Tasnim) – A source close to Iran’s negotiating team said the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed unless Israel’s actions in Lebanon are brought under control, stressing that lifting the maritime blockade alone would not be sufficient to restore passage through the strategic waterway.
“If Israel’s crimes in Lebanon continue and Lebanon’s territorial integrity is not guaranteed, no negotiations on other issues will take place,” the source close to the Iranian negotiating team told Tasnim on Sunday.
“As explicitly stated in Clause 13 (of the Islamabad MoU), failure by the United States to fulfill its commitment under Clause 1 means that Clause 5 will also not be implemented, and this means that the Strait of Hormuz will not be reopened,” the source added.
According to the informed source, the release of part of Iran’s assets under the memorandum of understanding, as well as the understanding reached with the Qataris — both at this initial stage — together with implementation of Clause 1 regarding the end of war on all fronts, including Lebanon, the complete lifting of the blockade, and the issuance of waivers for the sale of Iranian oil, petrochemicals, and derivatives, are conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
“Lifting maritime blockade against Iran alone is not sufficient for reopening the Strait of Hormuz under Clause 5,” the source stated.
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