Tasnim Reveals Iran-US Understanding on Troops, Sanctions, Hormuz
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Tasnim News Agency
15 Jun 2026 22:41
Iran's Tasnim News Agency has revealed details of a memorandum of understanding with the US, including the withdrawal of US combat forces from around Iran within 30 days, a freeze on new sanctions, and the suspension of the agreement in case of aggression or assassination in Iran, the Resistance front, or Lebanon.
Iran's Tasnim News Agency, citing an informed source, has revealed details of a memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States, including the withdrawal of US combat forces from around Iran within 30 days of a final agreement, a freeze on new US sanctions during negotiations, and the suspension of the memorandum in the event of any aggression or assassination in Iran, the Resistance front, or Lebanon.
The report comes after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced early Monday that a "peace agreement" had been reached between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran following three months and sixteen days of intensive negotiations, confirming significant progress between Tehran and Washington on issues related to Lebanon.
US troop withdrawal and freeze on mutual actions
According to the informed source cited by Tasnim, the fate of US forces in the region has been determined under the joint Iran-US understanding.
Under Article 4 of the memorandum, US combat forces are required to withdraw from the vicinity of Iran 30 days after a final agreement.
Under Article 9 of the memorandum, no new US forces will be added to the region during the 60-day negotiation period aimed at reaching a final agreement. In return, Iran will not take any nuclear action during this period.
Sanctions relief mechanism
Regarding sanctions, the source explained that under Article 9, the United States has committed not to impose any new sanctions during the 60-day negotiation period.
Under Article 7, the US also commits to lifting primary and secondary sanctions, as well as UN Security Council and Board of Governors sanctions, following the conclusion of a final agreement.
Under Article 11, after the signing of the memorandum, waivers will be implemented for sanctions related to the sale of oil, petrochemicals and petroleum derivatives. These waivers will cover shipping, transportation, sales, insurance and financial transactions related to oil sales.
Nuclear talks and uranium enrichment
According to Article 8, over a period of 60 days, which is extendable, negotiations will be held on the nuclear file, including uranium enrichment and stored nuclear materials.
The informed source also revealed that the memorandum provides for the suspension of its implementation in the event of any aggression or assassination in Iran, the Resistance front, or Lebanon.
Article 13 of the memorandum states that in the event of any aggression or military operations such as assassinations in Iran or the Resistance front, including Lebanon, no negotiations on a final agreement will take place, and the implementation of the memorandum, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, will be suspended.
Last-minute amendments: Lebanese sovereignty and Hormuz navigation
Tasnim also reported earlier on Monday, citing an informed source, that "various challenges between Iran and the United States over the articles of the memorandum continued until the final minutes before the announcement."
The agency noted that among the changes made in the last two days and hours leading to the announcement was the addition of the phrase "guaranteeing sovereignty and respecting the territorial unity of Lebanon" to the first article of the memorandum, a phrase Trump had previously refused to include.
Among other final amendments, the phrase "management of maritime navigation services in the Strait of Hormuz" by Iran and Oman was added to Article 5, with an exception for collecting fees from ships transiting the strait for 60 days. Iran intends to collect service fees from ships after this specified period has elapsed.
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