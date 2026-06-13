UN in South Africa Calls for Calm Amid Xenophobic Attacks
Source: Xinhua| 2026-06-13 02:37:45|Editor: huaxia
JOHANNESBURG, June 12 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations in South Africa on Friday called for calm, restraint and respect for the rule of law amid rising anti-immigration tensions in parts of the country.
In a statement, the UN in South Africa expressed concern over reports of threats and violence affecting migrants, including deaths, assaults, property damage, intimidation, hate speech and other criminal acts.
"The UN expresses condolences for the lives lost and strongly condemns all forms of violence, vigilantism and incitement to hatred, as they are contrary to national and international human rights standards. These issues must be addressed through the de-escalation of tensions, protection, accountability, respect for the rule of law and effective law enforcement," the statement said.
It welcomed remarks by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa calling on citizens to respect the rule of law and not take the law into their own hands.
While acknowledging the impact of socio-economic challenges on social cohesion, the UN stressed that such challenges should be addressed through lawful means and in a manner that respects human rights.
It added that it was engaging with government authorities, law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders to help address xenophobia and related tensions.
The statement also called for efforts to counter misinformation and prevent the spread of harmful narratives.
Recent weeks have seen a rise in anti-immigration incidents in parts of South Africa. Two Mozambican nationals were reportedly killed in Mossel Bay in the Western Cape Province, while some foreign-owned businesses have also been targeted during protests and unrest.
No comments:
Post a Comment