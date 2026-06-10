‘You Pulled Iran Out of Wolves’ Jaws’: Qalibaf Hails Nation for Nightly Rallies
Tuesday, 09 June 2026 4:05 PM
Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has lauded the Iranians for their ongoing nightly street rallies, which have extended to 100 days as a symbol of popular resistance against the US‑Israeli war of aggression.
In a message addressed to the Iranian nation on Tuesday, Qalibaf said “100 days have passed since the jihad of a nation that rose up to preserve dear Iran.”
“God’s blessings be upon you who had Iran’s back, disappointed the enemy, and pulled the country out of the jaws of ravenous wolves that had sharpened their teeth to force Islamic Iran into submission.”
“Long live Iran and long live the resistance of the great Iranian nation.”
The massive nightly street rallies have been held nationwide since February 28, when the United States and Israel launched the illegal, unprovoked war on the Islamic Republic.
Millions across Iran renew allegiance to new Leader at Ghadir celebrations
Millions of Iranians have poured onto the streets of Tehran and cities across the country for the annual "10-Kilometer Ghadir Celebration".
It has been a powerful display of national unity. It has been a manifestation of solidarity with the armed forces. And it has been a resolute movement in defiance of efforts by the enemies to destabilize Iran.
The war included the assassination of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and strikes on nuclear facilities, schools and hospitals.
Despite a fragile Pakistan‑brokered ceasefire in place since early April, Washington has maintained a naval blockade of Iranian ports, and Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon and Gaza.
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