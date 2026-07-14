‘Airport for Airport, Siege for Siege’: Yemen Issues Warning
By Al Mayadeen English
14 Jul 2026 19:22
Yemeni officials say the operation on Abha Airport was a response to the targeting of Sanaa Airport, while UN efforts continue to push for de-escalation.
The Yemeni Armed Forces issued a warning on Tuesday to all airlines against flying through Saudi airspace, saying carriers must take the warning seriously until the siege on Sanaa International Airport is lifted.
The warning was issued through the forces’ Military Media channel, which said Sanaa had activated the equation of “airport for airport and siege for siege.”
Al Mayadeen dissects situation
In a related development, Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Yemen reported that possible scenarios stemming from the siege on Yemen could include a situation in which “America will not achieve any outcome,” while stressing that developments on the ground were moving in favor of the Yemeni Armed Forces.
“The upper hand was with the Yemeni Armed Forces on all fronts that were opened against them across various Yemeni provinces,” our correspondent added.
He added that Yemen was calling for the blockade to be lifted and for laws to be implemented, while noting that one possible scenario involved the activation of internal elements within Yemen.
Yemen signals expanded response if blockade on airports continues
Elsewhere in his remarks, our correspondent noted that Yemeni leaders had confirmed that the targeting of Abha Airport was a response to the Saudi bombing of Sanaa Airport.
“Sanaa confirms that if war breaks out, Yemen will expand the scope of fire deep inside Saudi territory,” the correspondent said, adding that Yemen had decided to apply this model to all airports if Saudi Arabia entered the war.
Our correspondent also said that breaking the blockade was not limited to the siege of Sanaa Airport but included the broader land, sea, and air blockade.
UN seeks renewed dialogue after Saudi aggression
Meanwhile, the UN Special Envoy for Yemen said meetings had been held in Muscat with senior Omani officials and Ansar Allah’s chief negotiator, Mohammed Abdul Salam.
“My discussions with senior Omani officials and Ansar Allah’s chief negotiator focused on the need for immediate de-escalation,” Hans Grundberg said.
He added that the parties must engage in negotiations under United Nations auspices to address both short- and long-term priorities.
The developments followed the Yemeni Armed Forces’ announcement that Saudi warplanes had targeted Sanaa International Airport on Monday, prompting a retaliatory operation against Abha International Airport using ballistic missiles and drones. YAF spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the operation achieved its objectives and warned airlines against flying through Saudi airspace until the blockade on Sanaa Airport is lifted.
Yemen maps Saudi targets, reveals coordinates: ‘Response is coming’
Yemen has vowed to retaliate against Saudi Arabia over its aggression on Sanaa International Airport, earlier today, asserting that the strikes targeting the vital lifeline for Sanaa are an act of war that ends any pretense of a truce.
Yemeni Military Media identified major Saudi airports, ports, and oil facilities as potential targets after Riyadh attacked Sanaa International Airport, signaling that Yemen will not allow its sovereignty or civilian infrastructure to be violated without consequences.
Yemeni Military Media released footage, titled “The response is coming,” displaying several strategic airports, ports, and energy facilities across Saudi Arabia following the attack on Sanaa International Airport.
Facilities mapped
The footage marked King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.
It also identified Jazan Port, Jeddah Islamic Port, King Fahd Industrial Port, and the Ras Tanura refinery and oil-export complex.
The locations featured in the footage stretch from the Saudi capital and the Red Sea coast to the oil-producing Eastern Province, demonstrating the reach of Yemen’s missile and drone capabilities.
King Khalid International Airport serves Riyadh, while the airports in Jeddah and Dammam are among Saudi Arabia’s most important civilian and commercial aviation hubs.
Jazan and Jeddah ports are vital to Saudi trade and maritime activity, while King Fahd Industrial Port and Ras Tanura form a central part of the Kingdom’s petroleum and export infrastructure.
The footage did not state that every listed site would necessarily be targeted. However, it delivered an explicit warning that Riyadh cannot expect to attack Yemen while preserving complete security for its own economy and infrastructure.
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