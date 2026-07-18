Chinese Automobile Company Launches EV Dump Trucks in Ghana
Source: Xinhua
Editor: huaxia2026-07-17 20:47:30
ACCRA, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Zonda Tec Ghana Limited, a Chinese-owned automobile assembly and distribution company, on Thursday unveiled a range of electric vehicle (EV) dump trucks to the Ghanaian market to support the country's sustainability agenda.
The HOWO V7X dump trucks, manufactured by Sinotruk, one of China's reputable truck manufacturers, are equipped with a four-speed AMT transmission and a 340-kilowatt motor, producing 462 horsepower.
Fan Dongyun, general manager of Zonda Tec Ghana Limited, said the company's vision has not just been to sell trucks but to change the status quo and prove that an African nation can manufacture world-class vehicles.
The EV dump trucks assembled in Ghana, according to Fan, were built to be robust, versatile, and environmentally friendly, supporting the country's transition to cleaner transport technology.
"We are entering a new era, an era of smart mobility, green energy, and industrial transformation," Fan said. "Green energy is not a luxury for West Africa but a necessity and an opportunity for us."
Moreover, she said Zonda Tech is strengthening the Ghana-China partnership and building an ecosystem to outlast the current generation.
Tong Chengxu, Sinotruk's sales manager for Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Niger, said the concept behind the electric dump trucks is to promote environmental protection while helping construction firms improve their fleet efficiency at minimal running costs.
Big Aidoo Construction Limited, a leading Ghanaian-owned civil engineering company, was the first to purchase the trucks just after the launch.
Wisdom Hedidor, an official of Big Aidoo, commended Zonda Tech for delivering the first batch of trucks on schedule and fulfilling its promise.
"We are also going to advocate for other partners in the construction industry to join us in the introduction of electric trucks in the sector so, together, we can make Ghana an industrial green hub," Hedidor said.
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