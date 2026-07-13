Chinese Medical Team Provides Free Healthcare Services in Tanzania's Zanzibar
Source: Xinhua|
2026-07-12 22:00:30|Editor: huaxia
A member of the 35th Chinese medical team in Zanzibar conducts an ultrasound examination for a local resident during a free medical outreach in Zanzibar, Tanzania, July 11, 2026. The 35th Chinese medical team in Tanzania's Zanzibar conducted a free medical outreach on Saturday, delivering healthcare services and health education to local residents. (The 35th Chinese medical team in Zanzibar/Handout via Xinhua)
DAR ES SALAAM, July 12 (Xinhua) -- The 35th Chinese medical team in Tanzania's Zanzibar conducted a free medical outreach on Saturday, delivering healthcare services and health education to local residents.
The medical team also distributed bilingual health education materials in English and Kiswahili and conducted sessions on infectious disease prevention and the home-based management of chronic conditions, tailored to the island's tropical climate.
Dua Musa, an official from the Zanzibar Ministry of Health, said the outreach improved access to professional healthcare for residents who otherwise would have had to travel long distances for treatment.
The event was carried out as part of China's "100 Medical Teams in 1,000 Villages" program, said Bao Zengtao, leader of the medical team, noting that the team provided consultations to around 200 people across a wide range of specialties, ensuring comprehensive diagnosis and treatment of common illnesses affecting the local population. ■
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