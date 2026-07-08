IRGC: First Stage Response Targets US Bases in Kuwait, Bahrain
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: IRGC Public Relations
The IRGC says it launched missile and drone strikes targeting key US military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain in response to American attacks on Iran.
Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that its naval and aerospace forces carried out a joint missile and drone operation targeting key infrastructure and facilities at US military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain.
In a statement issued by the IRGC Public Relations Office, the force said the operation was conducted as the first stage of its response to US violations of commitments and aggression against Iran.
The statement said the strikes targeted US bases in Kuwait, including Arifjan and Ali al-Salem, as well as facilities in Bahrain, including Juffair and Sheikh Isa.
The IRGC warned that if US aggression continues, its responses would expand to other American bases across the region.
IRGC cites US attacks on Iran as trigger for operation
The IRGC statement came after the United States launched a new wave of attacks against Iran, targeting multiple locations across the country.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Tehran reported that the latest US aggression was the largest against Iran since the signing of the memorandum of understanding, with the heaviest strikes targeting Chabahar Port in southern Iran.
Iranian reports said US attacks struck civilian infrastructure, including Chabahar Port, where two maritime piers and a navigation control tower were targeted. Shrapnel from US projectiles also struck Imam Ali Hospital in Chabahar.
Additional strikes were reported in Bushehr Province, Sirik, Jask, Abu Musa Island, and transport infrastructure in northern Iran.
The IRGC said the US attacks also targeted two bridges in eastern provinces leading toward Mashhad, accusing Washington of attempting to overshadow the funeral procession and farewell ceremonies for Iran's martyred leader.
US bases targeted after Iranian warnings of retaliation
The IRGC said the operation against US facilities was carried out hours after the American attacks and represented the first stage of Iran's response.
The announcement followed earlier reports of explosions near US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait.
Mehr News Agency reported that loud explosions were heard near the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, while Tasnim News Agency reported that powerful blasts shook US military bases in Kuwait.
Iranian media also reported the activation of sirens at Jordan's Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, where US forces are stationed.
Regional escalation continues
The IRGC operation follows repeated warnings from Iranian officials that US attacks would be met with a decisive response.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Washington must understand that "bullying and reneging on commitments are no longer without consequences," warning, "If you strike, you will be struck back."
He also said the Strait of Hormuz would only be opened through "Iranian arrangements," not through US threats.
The escalation comes after a US official told CNN that the ceasefire with Iran had "at least temporarily ceased," adding that further strikes had not been ruled out.
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