Kazakh Experts Say Xi's Book on Governance Provides Key to Understanding Contemporary China
Source: Xinhua
Editor: huaxia2026-07-16 23:46:15
This photo taken on July 15, 2026 shows a poster for an event promoting the fifth volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)
ASTANA, July 16 (Xinhua) -- At an event promoting the fifth volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" here on Wednesday, participants agreed that the book offers deep insights into China's governing philosophy.
More than 200 representatives from publishing houses, media organizations, think tanks, universities, enterprises and other sectors from China and Kazakhstan gathered in Astana to exchange views on topics including the China-Kazakhstan community with a shared future and high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.
Islam Sunkar, a representative of the People's Party of Kazakhstan, said in a speech that China's experience has shown that strategic vision, long-term planning, sound national institutions, a responsible government and steadfast commitment to long-term goals all played important roles in the country's development.
Gulnar Shaimergenova, director of the China Studies Centre in Astana and a translator of the Kazakh edition of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China," said translating the book had been a unique learning experience, allowing her to gain a comprehensive understanding of China's governance philosophy.
She said the book reflects the Chinese leadership's strategic thinking on national development and global governance. At a time of growing global uncertainties, China has combined modernization with active participation in global governance, demonstrating the responsibility of a major country, she said.
Shaimergenova added that the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity provides important intellectual guidance for promoting consensus and cooperation in a changing world.
Gulmira Bekmanova, vice rector of L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University, said China's successful experience in national governance and modernization is of great significance for academic research and for helping young people better understand China's development.
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