Lavrov: Resolution to Iran War Must Reflect Interests of all Parties
By Al Mayadeen English
9 Jul 2026 22:17
Russia's Lavrov says resolving the US war on Iran requires an agreement serving all parties, as he wraps an Africa tour in Mozambique.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that the US war on Iran, and its fallout across the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Gulf region, can only be resolved through an agreement that reflects the interests of all parties affected, not just the US or Iran.
"We have a common position on the events around Iran, in the Strait of Hormuz and, more broadly, in the Persian Gulf. We proceed from the fact that, of course, this conflict needs to be resolved. And it can only be completed by an agreement that reflects the interests of all parties. Not only Iran, its neighbors, the United States, but all countries that in one way or another suffer from the negative impact on the global economy from the current situation," Lavrov said.
He made the remarks to reporters in Maputo, Mozambique, during the final stop of a multi-country tour across Africa.
Russia offers Mozambique counterterrorism support
While in Maputo, Lavrov said Russia is ready to help Mozambique deal with the ongoing "terrorist threat" in the north of the country. Citing Lavrov, Russia's TASS reported that Moscow is prepared to respond to Mozambique's request for support in "eliminating the ongoing terrorist threat in the north of the country."
Mozambican forces have spent years fighting militants in the country's northern regions, a conflict that has disrupted local stability and put pressure on major investment projects in areas rich in natural resources.
Lavrov's offer fits into a broader pattern of Russia deepening its security footprint across Africa, including through the deployment of the Africa Corps.
What brings Lavrov to Africa?
Mozambique was the last leg of a tour that also took Lavrov to Ethiopia and Niger, part of a wider Russian push to build political, economic, and security ties across the continent.
The trip began in Addis Ababa, where Lavrov met with Ethiopian officials to discuss trade and economic cooperation, along with plans for a nuclear power plant in the country.
He also met with African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, and the two sides agreed to deepen coordination on security issues in the Sahel, the Horn of Africa, Sudan, South Sudan, and Libya. They also discussed preparations for the third Russia-Africa Summit, set to take place in Moscow on October 28 and 29, 2026.
From Ethiopia, Lavrov traveled to Niamey, Niger, for a second round of ministerial talks with the Alliance of Sahel States, a bloc made up of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger. There, he said Russia wants to support the bloc's integration efforts and security priorities, framing the cooperation as part of a shared push toward a multipolar world order and against "neo-colonial practices."
He met separately with the foreign ministers of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, and was received by Niger's President Abdourahamane Tiani. President Vladimir Putin has invited the leaders of all three countries to the upcoming summit in Moscow.
Russia has ties with Mozambique going back to Soviet support for the country's liberation movement, and the two countries already cooperate on security, energy, and education.
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