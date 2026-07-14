Macron, Ramaphosa Hold Talks to Deepen France-South Africa Ties
By Al Mayadeen English
12 Jul 2026 21:15
Emmanuel Macron and Cyril Ramaphosa hold talks in Paris on trade, security, climate, and strengthening France-South Africa relations.
French President Emmanuel Macron received South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Élysée Palace in Paris as part of an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and coordinating positions on a range of international issues.
French media sources said the meeting reflected a "strong convergence of views" between the two leaders on global affairs, particularly issues related to peace, food security, climate change, and challenges stemming from regional and international crises.
The discussions focused on expanding political, economic, and strategic cooperation between France and South Africa, with particular emphasis on trade, investment, energy, and critical minerals, sectors both governments consider priorities for the next phase of their partnership.
Leaders discuss regional security and global challenges
Macron and Ramaphosa also addressed regional security issues across Africa, including ongoing conflicts in parts of the continent, as well as broader international matters on which Paris and Pretoria are seeking closer coordination.
Ramaphosa's visit comes as both countries seek to reinforce their long-standing partnership, while France works to strengthen its engagement with key African partners beyond its traditional sphere of influence on the continent.
According to the French presidency, the visit is part of efforts to deepen cooperation with South Africa, whose growing role as a leading African power, G20 member, and partner on international governance, development, and security has become increasingly significant.
Visit follows recent diplomatic tensions
The visit also comes weeks after limited diplomatic tensions emerged when South Africa was not included among the countries invited to the G7 summit in Evian, making the Paris meeting an opportunity to reaffirm the strength of bilateral relations.
On Sunday, Ramaphosa is also scheduled to visit the South African National Memorial at Delville Wood in northern France to mark the 110th anniversary of the Battle of Delville Wood during World War I, where South African troops fought on the Western Front and suffered heavy losses.
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