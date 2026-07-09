PM Abiy Holds High-Level Talks with Russian FM Lavrov on Strategic Cooperation
Addis Ababa, July 7, 2026 (ENA) —Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov this evening, reaffirming the longstanding partnership between Ethiopia and Russia while exploring new avenues to deepen bilateral cooperation.
The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations and identifying new opportunities for collaboration across areas of mutual interest.
"It was a pleasure to meet with Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, and his delegation this evening, during which our discussions focused on bilateral relations and exploring new opportunities for cooperation," Prime Minister Abiy said following the meeting.
Lavrov arrived in Addis Ababa on Monday for an official working visit, underscoring the growing diplomatic engagement between Ethiopia and Russia at a time of shifting global geopolitical dynamics.
During his visit, the Russian foreign minister is holding a series of high-level meetings aimed at enhancing political dialogue, expanding trade and economic ties, and strengthening cooperation on regional, continental, and international issues of shared interest.
Earlier on Tuesday, Ethiopia's Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos also held official talks with Lavrov, where the two sides reviewed the current state of bilateral relations and discussed ways to broaden cooperation across key sectors.
Speaking after the meeting, Gedion emphasized that the enduring friendship between Ethiopia and Russia spans generations and continues to provide a solid foundation for the steady growth of bilateral ties.
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