President Pezeshkian: Leader’s Message of Unity Key to Safeguarding Iran’s National Interests
Saturday, 18 July 2026 10:51 PM
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian
President Masoud Pezeshkian has described the recent statement issued by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as the country's foremost source of support for protecting national interests, considering national unity to be essential at the existing juncture.
In a post on X on Saturday, Pezeshkian said, “The wise and unifying message of the esteemed Leader of the Islamic Revolution, together with his support for the heads of the three branches of government and the country's officials, constitutes the most important source of backing and the greatest asset for safeguarding the national interests and upholding the dignity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
He added, “Adherence to the requirements of this sacred unity, and avoiding discord and division, is the key to victory at this critical historical juncture.”
The president's remarks came after Ayatollah Khamenei stressed the importance of preserving national unity, while sharply criticizing the United States over repeated violations of a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding.
In a statement, the Leader said Washington’s repeated breaches of the understanding had once again demonstrated that the American president’s signature is “utterly worthless and invalid.”
“Today, the Great Satan (the United States) has once again revealed its true and unmasked face,” Ayatollah Khamenei said. “This dark experience of crime and broken promises serves as yet another solid document of America’s dishonesty, irrationality, untrustworthiness, and vileness.”
The Leader described preserving national unity amid the situation as one of Iran’s “most fundamental priorities at the current juncture,” saying maintaining “sacred unity” at all levels of society and government was essential to safeguarding the country’s dignity and independence.
Ayatollah Khamenei called on the public to continue trusting officials across the three branches of government, saying such support would help protect the interests of the Islamic Republic.
The Leader also acknowledged that some people may sincerely criticize the performance of officials, describing such concern as “a valuable asset.” However, Ayatollah Khamenei urged critics to ensure their views did not undermine national cohesion.
“The enemy must not sense any sign of weakness from us,” the Leader stated. “Whenever we fully observe these precautions, he will inevitably be forced into retreat and defeat.”
Ayatollah Khamenei also praised the nationwide participation in the funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, describing the turnout as “a historic epic and an unprecedented public outpouring,” and said it reflected the Iranian people's “appreciation, loyalty, insight, and profound affection” for the martyred Leader.
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