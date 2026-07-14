Prominent Moroccan Journalist and Critic Jailed Upon Arrival in Tangiers
Ali Lmrabet, a Moroccan journalist and critic of the kingdom's government who has been living for many years in Spain, was arrested on charges of spreading false information upon his return to his native country this weekend, his wife said Monday.
Le Monde with AFP
July 13, 2026, at 7:38 pm (Paris)
French-Moroccan journalist Ali Lmrabet in Geneva, Switzerland, June 29, 2015. FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP
A prominent Moroccan journalist and critic of the kingdom's government was set to appear before a prosecutor on Monday, July 13, for "spreading false information" after his arrest upon return to the country from Spain, his wife told Agence-France Presse news agency. Ali Lmrabet, 66, is a leading figure in Morocco's independent press and has lived in Spain for years. He holds dual French-Moroccan citizenship.
"He called me at 7:00 pm and told me that upon arriving at Tangier airport, he was detained for spreading false information and undermining state institutions," his wife Laura Feliu told AFP late on Sunday. Lmrabet told Feliu that he was the subject of "several arrest warrants" related to the allegations, she said. Morocco's public prosecutor did not immediately respond to an AFP comment request.
Press freedom group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) told AFP in a statement that Lmrabet was accused of "alleged dissemination of false information harmful to constitutional institutions," pending his hearing before the prosecutor. "RSF stands mobilized alongside the journalist and will closely monitor the developments of this case," the group said in the statement. "We call on Moroccan authorities to scrupulously respect Ali Lmrabet's procedural rights and guarantee his access to a lawyer of his choice."
Lmrabet's wife said the journalist had not returned to Morocco for "several years" following the death of his father. Lmrabet previously published weekly publications Demain Magazine and the Arabic-language Doumane in Morocco before both were banned in 2003 after he was convicted of insulting the king, among other charges. He was then sentenced to three years in prison but was released in early 2004 under a royal pardon.
Lmrabet was later banned from working in journalism in Morocco between April 2005 and April 2015 after being convicted of defamation over comments he made on displaced Sahrawis living in the Tindouf refugee camps in southwestern Algeria. Western Sahara, a mineral-rich former Spanish colony, has been largely controlled by Morocco since 1975 but is considered a non-self-governing territory by the United Nations. Morocco has long been in conflict with the Algerian-backed Polisario Front, which seeks independence for the Sahrawi people.
Le Monde with AFP
No comments:
Post a Comment