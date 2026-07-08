Sudan Pound Plunges to Record Low as Dollar Demand Surges
8 July 2026
A 1000 Sudanese pound banknote arranged directly above a 100 US dollar bill.
July 8, 2026 (KHARTOUM) – The Sudanese pound returned to a path of sharp decline against the U.S. dollar during Wednesday’s trading, as the exchange rate in the parallel market reached 5,400 pounds, while gold prices jumped to record levels.
The pound had registered a noticeable improvement over the past few weeks, supported by the Central Bank of Sudan’s continued foreign currency injections to meet import demand.
Traders told Sudan Tribune on Wednesday of a new decline in the pound’s value against a basket of foreign currencies. The dollar rose to 5,400 pounds compared to 5,100 pounds in recent days, while the UAE dirham climbed to 1,530 pounds against 1,490 pounds yesterday.
The traders attributed the rise in foreign currency prices to an increase in government demand for foreign exchange, alongside ongoing demand from broad sectors of merchants, which reflected in the continued depreciation of the pound.
In parallel with the drop in the local currency’s value, the price of gold rose to a record high, with the price of a gram of gold reaching 625,000 pounds.
Meanwhile, Sudanese authorities implemented a new increase in the customs dollar price on Wednesday, making it the second hike in less than a month.
Under the new increase, the customs dollar price rose to 3,743 pounds from 3,517 pounds, representing an increase of about 6.4%.
In contrast, the Central Bank of Sudan reassured importers and banks in a statement issued on Wednesday, confirming its readiness to respond to all requests that meet the approved conditions and regulations.
The bank affirmed its full readiness to continue meeting all requests received through commercial banks, thereby supporting the flow of import operations and meeting the necessary needs of the national economy.
Sudanese Finance Minister Gibril Ibrahim denied last Sunday that Sudan had received any foreign deposit that contributed to the improvement of the exchange rate, stressing that government policies helped achieve a degree of stability.
Ibrahim said in an interview with Sudan TV that the country is facing difficult economic conditions due to the war’s repercussions. He acknowledged that citizens face great suffering, but noted that the government is working to address the economic situation and create alternatives to improve the standard of living.
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